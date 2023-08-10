Home / Photography

Canoe Capsizes During Couple’s Engagement, Making For Even More Romantic Photos

By Jessica Stewart on August 10, 2023
Romantic Photographs of a Couple in a Canoe

Known for her beautiful wedding and family photography, Mississippi-based photographer Jessica Knight was looking to shoot new material to advertise her business. So, she got a local couple to agree to shoot a romantic “elopement” out on a pond. Thanks to a few surprises, the photographs turned out better than she could have imagined.

The couple, who Knight found on Facebook, was ready and willing to participate in the shoot. The woman even wore Knight's own wedding dress for the event. At first, everything was going to plan with the beautiful couple floating on the water as Knight directed. But then, things took a twist when the man seized the picturesque moment and proposed to his girlfriend.

@jessicabphotography_ I think it made the photos 100x better and now they have a fun story to tell about the day he proposed #fypシ #TheNotebook #proposal #photography ♬ Main Title (The Notebook) – Aaron Zigman

Knight continued to snap photos as the woman said yes. Then, they stood up in the canoe to embrace, prompting it to turn over and dump the newly engaged couple into the pond. Luckily the water was only knee-deep and the ring wasn't lost. The couple, swept up in the moment, went with it, and Knight continued to take photos.

“The photos of them in the water are my favorite from the whole shoot, which is a completely different take on what I originally had in mind,” she tells My Modern Met. “They were very much a ‘go with the flow' couple, which was awesome, So we just went with it. I think it will be a great story to tell their children one day.”

Photographer Jessica Knight found a couple on Facebook to pose for a fake elopement shoot.

Romantic Photographs of a Couple in a Canoe

But things took a turn when the man took the moment to really propose to his girlfriend while they were taking photos on a pond.

Couple Getting Engaged in a Canoe

When the happy couple stood up in the canoe to embrace, it tipped them right into the pond.

Romantic Photo of a Couple in a River

But the shoot continued, and these spontaneous shots turned out to be some of Knight's favorites of the day.

Romantic Photo of a Couple in a River

"We just went with it. I think it will be a great story to tell their children one day."

Couple Kissing in a River

