Watch Jimmy Fallon Prank the Coaches of ‘The Voice’ With His Singing Audition

Comedian Jimmy Fallon is best known for his gig as a late-night talk show host on The Tonight Show. So, you might not realize he also has a musical side. He's released studio recordings and performed alongside Paul McCartney and Bruce Springsteen, even going as far as to win a Grammy award. Certain of his singing chops and his talent for impersonations, Fallon decided to prank the coaches of NBC's hit television show The Voice.

Carson Daly, the host of The Voice, began the ruse by announcing there was a surprise for the show's judges and that this was the most significant performance of the unnamed artist's life. Like all contestants, Fallon blind auditioned for the four coaches—his friends Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson as well as newer coaches Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper. The Tonight Show host chose to perform Michael McDonald's “I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near).” The choice of song and style sparked bewildered reactions from the coaches from the moment he began to sing.

The coaches of The Voice listen to a contestant with their backs turned to them. If they like what they hear, they push a button and whip their chair around to lay eyes on the singer. Clarkson was the first to push the button to come face-to-face with the mysterious contestant. She burst into laughter when she saw Fallon. Chance and Horan followed suit, reacting cheerfully to Fallon's funny performance. Shelton, aware of who was singing after hearing his voice, refused to spin around for his friend. This inspired Fallon to push Shelton's button himself. “You can't do that!” Shelton jokingly told him. “You broke the rules.”

Fallon goes on to explain how he ended up there; it was to pay tribute to Shelton because he is exiting the show after several years. “I texted Carson [Daly] and said, I gotta come over. 23 seasons—you're a legend.” In turn, Shelton revealed he immediately figured out this was all a prank. “I was like, ‘I know what's going on. No way am I hitting my button,'” the experienced coach claimed. “I knew it was you straight away.”

For her part, Clarkson revealed that she immediately turned her chair to get Fallon on her team. Fallon replied that he was on Kelly's team, agreeing to the selection as if he were a regular contestant. “Thank you for turning around.”

To see more of Fallon's musical and comedy bits come together, the new season of his game show That's My Jam is airing on NBC and Peacock.

