Home / Entertainment / Movies

Watch Austin Butler Effortlessly Do Impressions of Elvis for New Biopic About the Legend

By Sara Barnes on June 17, 2022

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIS (@elvismovie)

Actor Austin Butler is starring as Elvis in the new Baz Luhrmann biopic about the iconic singer. Butler's selection caused a stir, as he reportedly beat out singer Harry Styles and actor Ansel Elgort (who starred in the 2021 West Side Story) for the role. But as his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon demonstrates, Butler was the right person for the job. He cycles through various Elvis impressions with ease, nailing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

In his exchange with Fallon, Butler explains that there are three distinct accents he uses during the course of the film that each correspond to various points in Elvis’ career. Butler begins when the singer was 19 and “nervous,” talking with a fast cadence. He then effortlessly switches to Elvis at 21 and finally, in his 40s. When older, Butler explains, “…at this point, [Elvis'] voice goes more forward, into his face, you know?” He then does the impression. Amazed, Fallon says, “It’s like three different characters.”

Scroll down to see the entire interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The impressions start around the 3:40 mark but make sure you watch to the end to see Butler giving the host an Elvis dance lesson.

Actor Austin Butler is starring as Elvis in a biopic about the King of Rock ‘n' Roll.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by ELVIS (@elvismovie)

The film will chronicle Elvis' career throughout the decades.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Elvis Presley (@elvis)

Butler beat out some big names for the role, but as he cycles through impressions of The King, it's clear he was the right man for the job.

Watch the trailer for Elvis: 

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Trace the Course of Rock & Roll History With This Amazing Blueprint Poster

Famous Actors Pose Next to Their Most Iconic Roles in Clever Photo Manipulations

Artist Hand-Makes Portraits of “Denim Legends” Entirely Out of Jeans

Sara Barnes

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
Read all posts from Sara Barnes
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch Austin Butler Effortlessly Do Impressions of Elvis for New Biopic About the Legend

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Watch Austin Butler Effortlessly Do Impressions of Elvis for New Biopic About the Legend

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.

[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]
[class^="wpforms-"]