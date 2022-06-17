Watch Austin Butler Effortlessly Do Impressions of Elvis for New Biopic About the Legend

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELVIS (@elvismovie)

Actor Austin Butler is starring as Elvis in the new Baz Luhrmann biopic about the iconic singer. Butler's selection caused a stir, as he reportedly beat out singer Harry Styles and actor Ansel Elgort (who starred in the 2021 West Side Story) for the role. But as his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon demonstrates, Butler was the right person for the job. He cycles through various Elvis impressions with ease, nailing the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

In his exchange with Fallon, Butler explains that there are three distinct accents he uses during the course of the film that each correspond to various points in Elvis’ career. Butler begins when the singer was 19 and “nervous,” talking with a fast cadence. He then effortlessly switches to Elvis at 21 and finally, in his 40s. When older, Butler explains, “…at this point, [Elvis'] voice goes more forward, into his face, you know?” He then does the impression. Amazed, Fallon says, “It’s like three different characters.”

Scroll down to see the entire interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The impressions start around the 3:40 mark but make sure you watch to the end to see Butler giving the host an Elvis dance lesson.

Butler beat out some big names for the role, but as he cycles through impressions of The King, it's clear he was the right man for the job.

Watch the trailer for Elvis:

h/t: [Mashable]

