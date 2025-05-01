Home / Entertainment / Movies

Fans of John Wick Can Now Explore the Film’s High-Stakes World in Las Vegas

By Eva Baron on May 1, 2025

The John Wick Experience at AREA15 in Las Vegas

What’s more Vegas than a curated attraction inspired by John Wick? Starring Keanu Reeves as its eponymous assassin, the film franchise has recently been reimagined into the John Wick Experience, an “action-packed adventure” that encompasses everything from crime bosses to themed cocktails.

Housed in Las Vegas’ AREA15, the immersive experience unfolds across a 12,000-square-foot space and lasts about an hour. Much of this time is spent exploring a dozen themed rooms, each offering singular challenges that test the wits, skills, and instincts of their visitors. Also peppered throughout this “high-stakes world” are live performers that portray a host of key figures from John Wick, enhancing the interactivity at the core of the attraction.

Beyond such missions as target practice, a visit to a casino, carefully slipping between lasers, and crawling into a van, the John Wick Experience also features two bars, complete with specialty cocktails inspired by the film franchise. The experience concludes with a retail shop full of bespoke merchandise. Other highlights include the services of a tailor, sommelier, and cartographer, alongside “facilities for very specific hands-on training.”

Actor Ana de Armas even visited the attraction to promote Ballerina, the fifth film in the John Wick world in which she stars as Eve Macarro. In a video recently uploaded on Instagram, de Armas progresses through several rooms, each vibrantly and meticulously decorated to evoke John Wick’s thrilling escapades.

“Went to this yesterday with my family and honestly it was fantastic,” one user commented on the post. “The character actors were top notch—if you riff with them you’ll have a great time.”

The John Wick Experience opened in March 2025, and standard tickets are available starting at $49.99. To learn more and plan your own visit, check out the John Wick Experience website.

The experience lasts about an hour, and features a dozen themed rooms, challenges, live performers, and interactive games.

The John Wick Experience: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by the John Wick Experience.

