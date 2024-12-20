Creative Movie Poster Designs Bring New Life to Famous Films

Designing a movie poster that grabs attention and communicates a film's essence is no small task. Yet, Toronto-based, award-winning design studio Phantom City Creative has mastered this niche art. Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds are the creative duo behind the studio’s incredible series of posters that reimagine cinematic stories in fresh and innovative ways.

Erickson, now the creative director of Phantom City Creative, explored various avenues before discovering his true passion for creating movie posters. “When I first started out, I was a freelancer that took on almost any job that came in with clientele that ranged from tattoo parlors to law firms,” he tells My Modern Met. “Eventually I started working as a graphic designer/illustrator at the horror magazine Rue Morgue. There’s a vibrant filmmaking community here in Toronto, and being a part of the magazine gave me access to filmmakers and film programmers like Todd Brown.”

Those connections soon evolved into professional opportunities when Erickson was commissioned to design movie posters. “After completing a few projects,” he shares, “I quickly realized that film posters were what I wanted to do full-time.” In 2010, Erickson and Reynolds—a visual effects artist, compositor, and illustrator—combined their talents to launch Phantom City Creative, dedicating themselves entirely to creating film artwork.

From The Lord of the Rings and Batman Returns to Jaws and The Shining, Erickson and Reynolds have a remarkable talent for reimagining iconic classics with fresh, contemporary poster designs. Their poster for The Shining features a chillingly lifelike illustration of Jack Torrance's face, seamlessly emerging from the film’s iconic hotel carpet pattern. And in one of their striking poster designs for The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Gandalf’s hat transforms into a towering mountain, with the famous fellowship embarking on their journey across its brim.

Whether visualizing a cult classic or a modern favorite, Erickson and Reynolds create posters that masterfully capture the essence of each film using only bold imagery and text, brilliantly utilizing silhouettes and negative space.

Check out some of our favorite movie posters from the duo’s portfolio below and find even more on the Phantom City Creative website.

Toronto-based, award-winning design studio Phantom City Creative crafts unique movie posters that reimagine cinematic stories in fresh and innovative ways.

Designers Justin Erickson and Paige Reynolds have a remarkable talent for reimagining iconic classics with a fresh, contemporary twist.

Phantom City Creative: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Phantom City Creative.

Related Articles :

Graphic Designer Creates Over 1,200 Minimalist Movie Posters

‘Parasite’ Fans Are Celebrating the Ingenious Film With Their Own Alternative Movie Posters

Creative Parents Make 52 Movie Posters Starring Their Son for the First 52 Weeks of His Life