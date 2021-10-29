Home / Inspiring / Good News

Keanu Reeves Gifts His Stuntmen With Personalized Rolex Watches Worth $10,000 Each

By Emma Taggart on October 29, 2021
Keanu Reeves and the Best Wrap Gift Ever

Photo: s_buckley / Depositphotos

Keanu Reeves has often been dubbed “the nicest guy in Hollywood.” He’s humble, down-to-earth, and he even has a private foundation that aids several children’s hospitals and cancer research projects. The Canadian American actor once again showed that he has a heart of gold. He recently gifted each of his John Wick stuntmen with $10,000 Rolex watches as thank-you gifts.

Reeves recently finished filming the fourth installment of the John Wick franchise, and decided to share his appreciation of the team by giving each of them a personalized Rolex watch. The generous actor invited his four stuntmen—Jeremy Marinas, Dave Camarillo, Li Qiang, and Bruce Concepcion—to dinner in Paris on Saturday, October 23, where he gave them each the sweet gift.

Each watch is engraved with “The John Wick Five,” plus a personalized thank-you message from Reeves. The five friends were spotted in the restaurant wearing their matching Rolex Submariners—a model that was released in 2020—and enjoying a night out. One of the stuntmen, Jeremy Marinas, shared an image of his watch on Instagram with the caption, “Best wrap gift ever.”

Although the watches were expensive, Reeves doesn’t place too much value on the cost of making people happy. “Money doesn’t mean anything to me,” he said in a 2006 interview. “I’ve made a lot of money, but I want to enjoy life and not stress myself building my bank account.”

Check out “The John Wick Five” with their matching watches below.

Keanu Reeves recently gifted each of his John Wick stuntmen with $10,000 Rolex watches as thank-you gifts.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Keanu Reeves (@kc_reeves)

The actor is living up to his name as “the nicest guy in Hollywood.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by WATCHMANIA (@watchmania)

h/t: [Bored Panda]

Related Articles:

Illustrations Reimagine Keanu Reeves as Every Dashing Disney Prince

Hilarious Miniature Figurine of Sad Keanu Meme

Thrift Store Discovers Photo Album of Mystery Woman Posing With Every A-List Hollywood Celebrity

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Watch a Mesmerizing Hand Ballet Performed for the 2020 Paralympics Hand Off Ceremony
Spanx CEO Gifts Employees $10k and First-Class Plane Tickets to Anywhere in the World
Vin Diesel Walks Late Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Down the Aisle
Man Helps Save a Baby Dolphin Tangled in a Fishing Net
Maya Angelou Will Be the First Woman To Appear on the U.S. Quarter in 2022
Robin Williams Impersonator Delivers an Uncanny Impression of the Late Actor

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Mom-to-Be Fosters Pregnant Stray Cat and They Both Give Birth at the Same Time
101-Year-Old Woman Adopts Oldest Cat at Shelter and Now They’re Thriving as Best Buds
Ownership of World’s Oldest Rainforest Is Returned to Its Aboriginal Inhabitants
Long-Time Resident Shelter Dog Gets Standing Ovation as He Leaves for His Forever Home
Oldest Living Ranger in the National Park Service Celebrates Her 100th Birthday
Franklin Park Zoo Welcome Its First Spotted Red River Hog Piglet

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.