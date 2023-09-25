Animals large and small are reimagined in Georgie Seccull‘s dynamic style. The Australian artist creates expressive sculptures of felines, birds, and other creatures using numerous slivers of metal, resulting in sweeping lines that fill each work with energy.

Although stainless steel is Seccull's medium of choice, she reshapes it into sinuous forms so that it seems much more fluid. “I weave the hard heavy steel into fluid expressions of life and force, always allowing the pieces to direct the flow and outcome,” she says. “It is through this journey of creation, from the unmanifest to the manifest, from spirit into matter, that I continue to find myself in awe of the power of surrender and trust in the reconciliation of opposing forces.”

Each sculpture appears to contain dozens of individual pieces of metal. They layer on top of one another, sometimes intertwining together like a braid, until they achieve the final form of the animal. Not only do the sculptures appear light in this style, but they also look as though they could burst into action at any second.

