Stunning Metallic Animal Sculptures Made With Sweeping Lines

By Margherita Cole on September 25, 2023
Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull

Animals large and small are reimagined in Georgie Seccull‘s dynamic style. The Australian artist creates expressive sculptures of felines, birds, and other creatures using numerous slivers of metal, resulting in sweeping lines that fill each work with energy.

Although stainless steel is Seccull's medium of choice, she reshapes it into sinuous forms so that it seems much more fluid. “I weave the hard heavy steel into fluid expressions of life and force, always allowing the pieces to direct the flow and outcome,” she says. “It is through this journey of creation, from the unmanifest to the manifest, from spirit into matter, that I continue to find myself in awe of the power of surrender and trust in the reconciliation of opposing forces.”

Each sculpture appears to contain dozens of individual pieces of metal. They layer on top of one another, sometimes intertwining together like a braid, until they achieve the final form of the animal. Not only do the sculptures appear light in this style, but they also look as though they could burst into action at any second.

Scroll down to see more amazing sculptures by Seccull and be sure to follow the artist on Instagram for her latest updates.

Australian artist Georgie Seccull creates expressive metal sculptures of animals.

Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull

From birds to felines, these works gracefully capture the different, dynamic forms of animals.

Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull

Seccull puts her own spin on these figurines by using long linear strips of metal.

Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull

As a result, the sculptures possess an elegant energy.

Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull Metal Sculptures of Animals by George Seccull

George Seccull: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by George Seccull.

Margherita Cole

Margherita Cole is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and illustrator based in Southern California. She holds a BA in Art History with a minor in Studio Art from Wofford College, and an MA in Illustration: Authorial Practice from Falmouth University in the UK. She wrote and illustrated an instructional art book about how to draw cartoons titled 'Cartooning Made Easy: Circle, Triangle, Square' that was published by Walter Foster in 2022.
