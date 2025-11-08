Monumental Skyscraper Designed by Foster + Partners Is Now NYC’s Sixth-Tallest Building

Earlier this month, New York welcomed 270 Park Avenue as a sparkling new addition to its skyline. And, though Manhattan is known for its towering skyscrapers, this one in particular stands out: not only is it JPMorgan’s new global headquarters, but it’s the sixth-tallest building in the city.

Designed by the world-renowned architecture firm Foster + Partners, 270 Park towers at a height of 1,388 feet, rising far above the nearby MetLife and Chrysler buildings. The 60-story high-rise boasts a unique silhouette, resembling a mountain range that, at its peak, unites into a single point. To complement this architectural opulence, 270 Park is clad with glass curtain walls and bronze detailing, which softens what would otherwise be a more austere facade. Further distinguishing 270 Park is its triangular bracing, allowing the building to lightly touch the ground across the entire block, as if floating. But the bracing doesn’t just look elegant. It also serves a functional purpose, propelling the tower some 80 feet off the ground. The result is a larger viewpoint, extending visibility from the Park Avenue entrance through to Madison Avenue.

Inside, these familiar triangle motifs reappear. Massive, V-shaped columns sweep across the lobby, which, at its center, features a flag installation with an artificial “breeze” that simulates a flapping movement. A monumental staircase and mezzanine level complete the space, alongside ramps and lifts to ensure accessibility. Right above the lobby are eight expansive trading floors, while the upper floors boast additional trading areas, offices, facilities, and community hubs.

“In terms of leisure, entertainment, lifestyle, I would say that every level of this tower pushes those boundaries further than anything we’ve done before,” architect Norman Foster told the Wall Street Journal in a recent interview.

Indeed, 270 Park provides its 10,000 employees with everything from an English pub, a gym, and a medical office to a Michelin-starred vegan restaurant, a cafe that serves protein shakes from an Airstream trailer, and meditation spaces. These amenities, it seems, serve as an incentive to attend the office itself, following the uptick in remote work throughout and following the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We think of the building as a recruitment tool,” David Arena, the head of global corporate real estate at JPMorgan, told CNBC. “A workplace needs to be a destination, it needs to be commute-worthy. It needs to provide an elevated experience for employees, for clients, and for visitors.”

Aside from its “commute-worthy” offerings, 270 Park is also an exercise in sustainability. The headquarters stand as New York’s largest all-electric tower with net zero operational emissions, complemented by its “wellbeing-focused design,” per the firm. Overall, the building provides an outdoor air ventilation rate of 40 cubic feet per minute per person, double the standard-specified minimum outdoor air ventilation rate. Terraces also encourage moments of rest and relaxation, while circadian lighting accommodates natural human rhythms. 97% of demolition materials have been recycled, reused, or upcycled as well. “It is the workplace of the future designed for today, ” Foster noted in a statement.

While visiting New York, our editor-in-chief, Eugene Kim, also had the chance to scope out the new tower. “Seeing JPMorgan’s new tower in person on Park Avenue is truly a sight to behold,” he says. “Its immense scale and staggered design make a bold architectural statement, adding to the timeless beauty of New York City’s skyline.”

To learn more about 270 Park Avenue, visit the Foster + Partners website.

