Home / Architecture

Architects Are Adding a Sustainable Skyscraper to the Iconic Manhattan Skyline

By Jessica Stewart on May 14, 2022
Rendering of JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters at 270 Park Ave

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

Keeping sustainability at the forefront, Foster + Partners has revealed their design for the new JP Morgan Chase global headquarters in Manhattan. When completed, the 60-story skyscraper will be New York City's largest all-electric tower with net-zero operational emissions. The state-of-the-art design incorporates outdoor space, a public plaza, and greenery aimed at setting a new standard for employee wellness.

The project is the first to take advantage of New York City’s innovative Midtown East Rezoning plan, which is designed to promote modern office construction while improving public space. The building, intended to house up to 14,000 employees, has a triangular base that touches down on street level. Raising the architecture up to about 80 feet provides enhanced views and allows for wider sidewalks.

“270 Park Avenue is set to be a new landmark that responds to its historic location as well as the legacy of JPMorgan Chase in New York,” shared Norman Foster, Founder and Executive Chairman of Foster + Partners. “The unique design rises to the challenge of respecting the rhythm and distinctive streetscape of Park Avenue, while accommodating the vital transport infrastructure of the city below. The result is an elegant solution where the architecture is the structure, and the structure is the architecture, embracing a new vision that will serve JPMorgan Chase now and well into the future.”

Foster + Partners wanted to create a timeless design that would add to the Manhattan skyline while also taking advantage of smart technology. The building uses artificial intelligence and sensors to respond and adapt to energy needs, while the triple-glazed façade is connected to an HVAC system for increased energy efficiency. The entire building will be powered by renewable energy sourced from a New York State hydroelectric plant and advanced water storage will reduce water usage by 40%.

Foster + Partners Skyscraper in New York

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

Incredibly, the firm will also reuse 97% of the materials from the demotion of the previous 1950s building that was on site. This upcycling far exceeds the 75% requirement that is the standard in green building.

Flexibilty in, where, and how people will work is also key to the design. Not only is there 50% more communal space, but each employee will have 25% more volume of space. Adaptable column-free plates will also allow for easy changes to each floor's layout. But beyond the workspace, the new headquarters intends to feature an array of wellness benefits for employees. This includes a state-of-the-art health and wellness center that will have fitness areas, yoga/cycling rooms, physical therapy, medical services, modern mother’s rooms, and prayer and meditation spaces.

Foster + Partner has designed more daylight to filter into the building and uses circadian lighting to minimize the effects of electric lighting. “Designed with a health-first mindset in all aspects, this project proves you can have both excellent indoor air quality for occupants, while also addressing sustainability goals that improve the health of the community by reducing impacts on the planet,” shared Joseph Allen, Associate Professor and Director of the Healthy Buildings program at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, who consulted on the project.

The building has been under construction since 2021. Once finished, it will surely be a new gem on the New York City skyline.

Foster + Partners has released designs for the new JPMorgan Chase global headquarters in Manhattan.

Rendering of JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters at 270 Park Ave

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

Located at 270 Park Avenue, the 60-story skyscraper will be built with sustainability and employee wellness in mind.

Rendering of JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters at 270 Park Ave

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

When complete, it will be New York City’s largest all-electric tower with net-zero operational emissions.

Rendering of the Interior of the JPMorgan Chase Building

Photo: Foster + Partners

The skyscraper will hold up to 14,000 employees.

Rendering of the Interior of the JPMorgan Chase Building

Photo: LightField London

The smart building features a flexible floorplan, more space per employee, as well as a health and wellness center.

Rendering of the Interior of the JPMorgan Chase Building

Photo: LightField London

The building has been under construction since 2021.

Close Up Rendering of the JPMorgan Chase Building by Foster + Partners

Photo: Foster + Partners

Once finished, it will surely be a new gem on the New York City skyline.

New York Skyline Featuring JPMorgan Chase Building

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

Rendering of JPMorgan Chase Global Headquarters at 270 Park Ave

Photo: dbox / Foster + Partners

Foster + Partners: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Foster + Partners.

Related Articles:

The Tulip: London’s Controversial Tourist Attraction

Distinctive Design Museum Has a Form Inspired by Rocky Mountain Peaks

Bangkok’s Apple Store Looks Like a Futuristic Tree Bearing “Fruit” for the Digital Age

Foster + Partners Is Designing a New Airport Inspired by the Sand Dunes in Saudi Arabia

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

French Artist Creates Ethereal Cardboard Bridges Suspended by Balloons
Innovative Performing Arts Center Design Rises up Like a Colorful Volcano
Explore the Grandeur of Hadrian’s Villa, a Lavish Palace Fit for a Roman Emperor
Brilliant Beauty of Mosque Ceilings Around the World in One Twitter Thread
Historic Site in Venice Is Transformed Into a Public Space for the First Time in Centuries
Brutalism: What Is It and Why Is It Making a Comeback?

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Zen Wellness Retreat Offers Incredible Panoramic Views of Japan’s Awaji Island
From Underwater Restaurants to the Library of Alexandria: 5 Awe-Inspiring Projects by Snøhetta
Conceptual ‘Casa Katana’ Is an Angular Abode Inspired by the Japanese Sword
Robert De Niro Helped Develop the World’s First “Vertical Film Studio” To Be Built in Queens
Exploring the Fantastic History of Gargoyles in Gothic Architecture
Francis Kéré Announced as the First Black Man To Be Awarded the Pritzker Architecture Prize

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.