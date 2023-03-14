Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

View this post on Instagram
The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a beloved Academy Awards tradition. There, everyone—from newly minted winners to A-list celebrities to “regular folks”—can party the night away after the awards ceremony. One of the staples of the experience is a Mark Seliger portrait. For the past 10 years, the photographer has collaborated with Vanity Fair on the Oscar Portrait Studio, which is a special set that invites celebrities to have their picture taken in an intimate setting. It feels a long way away from the hullabaloo of the party nearby.
The design of the Portrait Studio is new with each awards season. For 2023, Seliger and his team created a cozy space clad in warm tones with plenty of places for a person to pose. Some, like Cardi B and Offset, chose to take advantage of the larger room; in their portrait, Cardi laid on a chaise lounge as Offset rested on its arm. Megan Thee Stallion shows off another side of the studio by placing her hand on the corner of a wall, showing off the train on her dress as well as the splendorous patterns on the floor and in the windows.
Other celebrities opted for a closely cropped shot. Brendan Fraser, for instance, posed with his Oscar in hand, and the statuette glimmered in the light next to the window. Pedro Pascal also played with light, but this time in the form of reflection that spread across his face. The resulting portrait has an otherworldly element to it, and it speaks to the incredible variety of images that Seliger captured in a single space.
Scroll down to see more glamorous photos at the 2023 Oscar Portrait Studio, including images of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett and many more.
Michelle Yeoh
Brendan Fraser
Ke Huy Quan
Stephanie Hsu
Angela Bassett
Ariana DeBose
Ruth Carter
Chandrabose, M.M. Keeravani, and S.S. Rajamouli
Austin Butler
Riley Keough
Ana de Armas
Jennifer Coolidge
Pedro Pascal
Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors
Andrew Garfield
Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey
Quinta Brunson
Donald Glover
Megan Thee Stallion
Offset and Cardi B
Queen Latifah
Olivia Rodrigo
Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade
Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor
Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann
Julia Garner
Olivia Wilde
Gigi Hadid
Channing Tatum
Malala Yousafzai
Nancy and Paul Pelosi
