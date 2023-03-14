Home / Photography / Portrait Photography

Dazzling Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2023

By Sara Barnes on March 14, 2023

 

The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is a beloved Academy Awards tradition. There, everyone—from newly minted winners to A-list celebrities to “regular folks”—can party the night away after the awards ceremony. One of the staples of the experience is a Mark Seliger portrait. For the past 10 years, the photographer has collaborated with Vanity Fair on the Oscar Portrait Studio, which is a special set that invites celebrities to have their picture taken in an intimate setting. It feels a long way away from the hullabaloo of the party nearby.

The design of the Portrait Studio is new with each awards season. For 2023, Seliger and his team created a cozy space clad in warm tones with plenty of places for a person to pose. Some, like Cardi B and Offset, chose to take advantage of the larger room; in their portrait, Cardi laid on a chaise lounge as Offset rested on its arm. Megan Thee Stallion shows off another side of the studio by placing her hand on the corner of a wall, showing off the train on her dress as well as the splendorous patterns on the floor and in the windows.

Other celebrities opted for a closely cropped shot. Brendan Fraser, for instance, posed with his Oscar in hand, and the statuette glimmered in the light next to the window. Pedro Pascal also played with light, but this time in the form of reflection that spread across his face. The resulting portrait has an otherworldly element to it, and it speaks to the incredible variety of images that Seliger captured in a single space.

Scroll down to see more glamorous photos at the 2023 Oscar Portrait Studio, including images of Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, Angela Bassett and many more.

For the 10th year, Vanity Fair and photographer Mark Seliger collaborated on the Oscar Portrait Studio, capturing striking pictures of the celebrity attendees.

 

Michelle Yeoh

 

Brendan Fraser

 

Ke Huy Quan

 

Stephanie Hsu

 

Angela Bassett

 

Ariana DeBose

 

Ruth Carter

 

Chandrabose, M.M. Keeravani, and S.S. Rajamouli

 

Austin Butler

 

Riley Keough

 

Ana de Armas

 

Jennifer Coolidge

 

Pedro Pascal

 

Michael B. Jordan and Jonathan Majors

 

Andrew Garfield

 

Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey

 

Quinta Brunson

 

Donald Glover

 

Megan Thee Stallion

 

Offset and Cardi B

 

Queen Latifah

 

Olivia Rodrigo

 

Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade

 

Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor

 

Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann

 

Julia Garner

 

Olivia Wilde

 

Gigi Hadid

 

Channing Tatum

 

Malala Yousafzai

 

Nancy and Paul Pelosi

 

