Home / Art / Street Art

JR Unveils Giant Installation of Athlete Jumping Over Hong Kong’s Bamboo Scaffolding

By Jessica Stewart on March 20, 2023
JR Art Installation in Hong Kong

Three years after it was originally scheduled, JR‘s enormous art installation has finally taken its place overlooking Hong Kong's Victoria Bay. The French artist didn't let delays brought on by the pandemic stop him from creating Rising Up, which was inaugurated to usher in Hong Kong Arts Month.

The piece shows an athlete jumping across a mass of bamboo scaffolding and is a continuation of the Giants series that JR began during the 2016 Rio Olympics. For JR, who says he's always been intrigued by Hong Kong's bamboo scaffolding, it only made sense to revisit the project in this location.

“As an athletic gesture, ‘rising up' embodies taking the risk to separate oneself from solid earth, to resist the pull of gravity and feel the brief freedom of flight,” he explains.

Measuring nearly 40 feet tall and 40 feet wide, the installation is impossible to miss when visiting Hong Kong's Ocean Terminal Deck. The impressive installation is garnering a lot of attention and is particularly popular on Instagram, with visitors posting pictures daily. But, for some, there are concerns about the artwork.

In particular, practitioners of feng shui, have taken issue with the composition. Feng shui calls for the specific arrangement of objects in order to optimize the flow of positive energy. It is widely practiced throughout Asia and taken into consideration for design and architecture projects. Some followers have voiced their concern with the high-jumper's position.

Artnet quoted feng shui master Po Sin as one of several experts who questioned JR's artwork in a recent YouTube video: “Doesn’t it look like someone who fell off from a building landing on a bamboo scaffolding, and the body is pierced through by the bamboos?”

“You can have people climbing on a bamboo scaffolding, but not having someone landing on it on a person’s back,” he continued.

Criticisms surrounding the installation mirror concerns around previous artworks on Victoria Bay. In 2019, American artist KAWS found his sculpture, Companion, at the center of a similar controversy. The enormous sculpture showed the artist's signature character floating in the bay and was compared to a “floating dead body” by feng shui master Steve Lee. Feng shui believers later viewed it as an omen of the police crackdown against pro-democracy protestors that occurred just a few months later.

Whether you feel JR's installation should adhere to feng shui rules or not, there's no doubt it cuts an impressive figure across the skyline. And, for now, it will remain as is until it finishes its run on April 23, 2023.

A new installation by French street artist JR has gone up in celebration of Hong Kong Arts Month.

JR Art Installation in Hong Kong

The impressive installation has caused a stir with some, who view the position of the athlete's body in opposition of the basic principles of feng shui.

JR Art Installation in Hong Kong

h/t: [artnet]

JR: Website | Facebook | Instagram

All images via Harbour City.

Related Articles:

Street Artist JR Takes Over the Paris Metro With His Giant Posters

JR Creates Dazzling Illusion Across Façade of Rome’s Palazzo Farnese

Street Artist JR Turns the Louvre Pyramid into an Incredible Optical Illusion

Street Artist Jr Creates Incredible Optical Illusion To “Crack Open” Shuttered Art Museum

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Amazing 3D Murals Look Like They’re Bursting From the Walls
Massive Flower Arrangement Is Encased in Layers of Ice
Stunning Earth Murals Showcase the Beauty of Nature While Respecting Its Fragility
Charming Chalk Characters Come Alive by Cleverly Interacting With the Environment
Tyre Nichols’ Photos Are on Billboards in Palm Springs as Moving Tribute to His Creativity
Incredible Light-Sensitive Mural Comes Alive at Night

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Husband Gifts Wife a Chalk Drawing of Eggs in a Tiffany’s Box Because They’re “More Precious Than Diamonds”
Ukraine Releases Banksy Mural Stamp To Mark One Year Anniversary of Russia’s Invasion
Giant Bubbles Pop Up as Immersive Installations All Over the World
Anish Kapoor Unveils New “Mini Bean” Sculpture in New York City
Poignant Wooden Sculpture Conveys Layers of Human Conflicts Contained in One Figure
Massive Sculpture of a Geometric Woman Pops Up in a Train Yard

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.