People Can’t Get Enough of Andrew Garfield’s Smile at the Oscars

By Margherita Cole on March 15, 2023
By the end of the Oscars, there are always numerous moments worth talking about, and this year was no exception. Before the awards were even handed out, British actor Andrew Garfield became an instant internet sensation when the camera cut to him during the monologue and he flashed an awkward and very meme-able smile.

The hilarious expression was shown during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue, where the comedian and TV host brought up last year's infamous “slap” incident between Will Smith and Chris Rock. He playfully mentioned that at this year's Academy Awards, there are plenty of celebrities who play characters capable of protecting Kimmel from an assailant. “You're going to have to get through the heavyweight champ, Adonis Creed [Michael B. Jordan], before you get to me; you’re going to have to do battle with Michelle Yeoh before you get to me; you're going to have to beat the Mandalorian before you get to me; you are going to have to tangle with Spider-Man,” he said.

It was at the very end that the camera cut to Garfield, who played the Marvel hero in The Amazing Spider-Man series between 2012 and 2021. However, the crowd—who was likely expecting to see Tom Holland's face on the screen—did not clap right away, so Garfield filled the silence with his uncomfortable, slightly apologetic grin. And people online were instantly charmed by the expression. “Everyone else is ready to go and then there's Andrew Garfield regretting every decision he's ever made in his life, help,” says one Twitter user. Another person comments: “New memes unlocked, thanks to Andrew Garfield and Pedro Pascal.”

This is also the second Oscars in a row where Garfield has unintentionally become a meme by being himself. Last year, he was photographed texting on his phone very soon after “the slap.” This year, it's because of his toothy grin. Hopefully, he continues the trend into the following Oscars.

Actor Andrew Garfield made a big impression at the 2023 Oscars.

The camera cut to Garfield during Jimmy Kimmel's opening monologue.

Garfield immediately flashed an uncomfortable grin when the applause died down.

And people online found the toothy smile hilarious.

For the second year in a row, Garfield has managed to become a meme.

