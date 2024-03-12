Striking Celebrity Portraits Captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party 2024

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Hayes (@seanhayes)

For Hollywood A-listers, the Academy Awards ceremony is a glamorous event, but the night isn't over once the ceremony concludes. It's just the first part of their evening. Many of the Oscar attendees switch into yet another dazzling outfit and dance the night away at one of the exclusive parties hosted by brands, studios, and publications. The Vanity Fair Oscar Party is arguably the most coveted of these after-parties, and on top of mingling with their peers, stars get to walk away with a striking portrait by photographer Mark Seliger.

The 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party marks the 11th time Seliger has commanded the Oscar Portrait Studio. This time, the photographer switched the golden ritz of previous years for a moody, brutalist-looking background. While it creates the illusion that the party was held at a cold and isolated industrial plant, it was a commissioned set built for the occasion.

Among those who posed for Seliger was Emma Stone, who won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for portraying Bella Baxter in Poor Things. Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer was the biggest winner of the night, taking home seven trophies, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor in a Leading Role for Cillian Murphy and Best Actor in a Supporting Role for Robert Downey Jr. Once at the party, Nolan posed with his wife and producer Emma Thomas alongside their Oscar statuettes.

First-time nominee and winner Da'Vine Joy Randolph also had her portrait taken, after having one of the most moving moments earlier in the evening. While being presented by former winner Lupita Nyong'o, The Holdovers star wiped a tear of joy. Switching from a blue gown to a tight black dress for the evening, she posed strong and proud for Seliger's camera.

Nominees and other celebrities also made their way to the party, showing off their daring ensembles with playful poses. Anya Taylor-Joy evoked her work in Dune 2 with a commanding arm, while Mark Ruffalo relied on his heartthrob powers to offer a mesmerizing look. It girl Sydney Sweeney evoked old Hollywood with her archival Marc Bouwer gown that Angelina Jolie first wore to the Academy Awards 20 years ago, while Colman Domingo modeled the length of his shimmering coat.

Scroll down to see more glamorous photos from the 2023 Oscar Portrait Studio, including images of Jennifer Lawrence, Lily Gladstone, Jeffrey Wright, and many more.

For the 11th year, photographer Mark Seliger commanded the Oscar Portrait Studio, capturing striking pictures of the celebrity attendees at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Emma Stone

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

Billie Eilish

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Jennifer Lawrence

Anya Taylor-Joy

Colman Domingo

Lily Gladstone

Mark Ruffalo

Jeffrey Wright

Rosé from BLACKPINK

Sydney Sweeney

America Ferrera

Callum Turner

Kris Jenner

Hunter Schafer

Charles Melton

Sandra Oh

Jonathan Bailey

Jennifer Coolidge

Saweetie

Usher

Glen Powell

Donald Glover

Patrick Stewart

Lindsay Lohan

Chloe and Halle Bailey

LeBron James

Catherine O'Hara

Justin Theroux

