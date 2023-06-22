Home / Science / Astronomy

Green Bolt of Lightning Captured on Jupiter by NASA’s JunoCam

By Jessica Stewart on June 22, 2023
Lightning on Jupiter Captured by JunoCam

Photo: NASA/JPL-Caltech/SwRI/MSSS, processing by Kevin M. Gill

If you thought lightning on Earth was spectacular, NASA is giving us a glimpse of what it looks like on Jupiter. Thanks to an image taken by JunoCam, we can clearly see a spark of green lightning in the distance. The photo, which was processed by citizen scientist Kevin M. Gill, was taken during Juno's 31st close flyby of Jupiter on Dec. 30, 2020.

So what accounts for the green color? It's what's in the sky. on Earth lightning originates in clouds filled with water, Jupiter's bolts form in clouds containing an ammonia-water solution. And that's not the only difference between lightning on Earth and the Gas Giant. Just as seen in the photo, Jupiter's lightning primarily occurs near its poles. This is in contrast to Earth, where lightning is more frequent by the equator.

Photographs like this are yet another reminder of why NASA's Juno Mission is so special. Originally set to end in 2018, Juno will continue through 2025. During that time, it will continue its study of Jupiter and its moons. And in the next few months, Juno’s orbits will repeatedly take it close to Jupiter as the spacecraft passes over the giant planet’s night side. This means that there will be even more opportunities for Juno to photograph more lightning.

Related Articles:

NASA Releases Incredible Audio From Jupiter’s Moon Ganymede

Juno Sends Back Photos of Volcanic Activity on Jupiter’s Moon Io

NASA’s Juno Probe Sends Back Incredible Photos of Jupiter’s Swirling Clouds

NASA’s JunoCam Shares Stunning Rendering of Jupiter’s “Frosting-Like” Clouds

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Five Planets Will Parade the Night Sky This Weekend in a Rare Planetary Alignment
Scientists Find Distant Gas Clouds That Will Help Reveal How Our Universe Was Created
Maine Mineral Museum Is Offering a $25K Reward for a Lost Meteorite
Alaskan Photographer Captures Mysterious Spiral in Sky Among Northern Lights
Supermassive Black Hole Speeding Through Universe Is Creating Stars
NASA Reveals Astronauts Who Will Fly to the Moon Next Year

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Five Planets Will Appear in the Sky Later This Month in Rare Event
Our Moon Is Slowly Moving Away From Earth a Little Bit Each Year
NASA Discovers Asteroid That Could Hit Earth on Valentine’s Day 2046
Rare Star on the Brink of Going Supernova Photographed by the James Webb Space Telescope
Astronomers Discover Surprising Rings Around Dwarf Planet Quaoar
Green Comet Makes an Appearance for the First Time in 50,000 Years

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.