Embroidery Artist Chronicles Her Passion for Travel Through City-Inspired Hoop Art

By Sara Barnes on January 31, 2023
Architectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

We often think of embroidery as being simply thread on fabric, but it can be much more than that. The time-honored craft can include mixed media such as paint or even clay. Artist Maria Zamyatina uses watercolor as a unique way to chronicle her travels. Using the pigment to convey the sky, water, and patches of green, her use of thread brings the finer details of architecture and flowers to life. In each piece, she evokes the beauty of the place she’s been while completely making it her own.

These multi-media projects can seem daunting. Contending with one material, after all, is often challenging enough. Luckily, Zamyatina is sharing her process in a new class on My Modern Met Academy, our e-learning platform. Aptly titled Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories, it’s a three-hour-long online course in which Zamyatina shows you how to create these pieces on your own. You’ll stretch your embroidery skills by sketching a scene on fabric before incorporating watercolor paint and the thread painting technique.

Each piece of Zamyatina’s hoop art represents a place she’s visited and fallen in love with. Even if it’s in our hometown, we can all identify with that feeling. By making work about it, we meditate on the place and grow a greater appreciation for it.

Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories officially launches on February 1, 2023, but you can enroll now and save. Use the code threadpainting10 to save 10% on your order before February 1. Once the class goes live on that day, it will automatically show up in your course dashboard where you can begin to work on it at your own pace (and view the lessons as often as you like).

Architectural Embroidery by Maria ZamyatinaArchitectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Architectural Embroidery by Maria ZamyatinaArchitectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Architectural Embroidery by Maria ZamyatinaThread Painting Embroidery by Maria ZamyatinaArchitectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Thread Painting Embroidery by Maria ZamyatinaThread Painting Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Learn how to make your own travel-inspired art when you enroll in Zamyatina's online course Mixed Media Thread Painting: Learn to Embroider Your Travel Memories.

Thread Painting Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Use the code threadpainting10 to save 10% on the class.

Architectural Embroidery by Maria Zamyatina

Get a peek into her class:

Maria Zamyatina: Instagram | My Modern Met Academy

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Maria Zamyatina.

