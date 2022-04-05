Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

There are many ways to get creative with embroidery. You’ll be amazed at what a humble needle and thread can produce. But having the idea and actually making something are two different things. Luckily, with the help of artist Floor Giebels, you’ll get step-by-step instructions on how to craft awesome embroidery on printed fabrics. Her course titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics is now available on our e-learning platform, My Modern Met Academy.

Over the course of about two hours, Giebels will show you how to combine embroidery with fabric that's adorned with a photograph. Using that as the base, she’ll go into techniques for stitching over the image and enhancing it with thread. The class takes you through two projects: creating realistic hair embroidery and stitching realistic clothing. When you’re done, she’ll demonstrate how to finish and frame your hoops for display.

“I love helping other embroidery artists strengthen their skills and learn new things,” Giebels shares. “I really enjoy working with printed fabrics and wanted to share some of my tips and tricks. First, we will find suitable pictures, then get the images printed onto fabric, and finally, add embroidery to create eye-catching artwork. I will show students how to master this mixed media technique, and the sky is then the limit!”

Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics on My Modern Met Academy today. When you’re done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn how to incorporate printed fabrics into your embroidery. Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics on My Modern Met Academy.

Taught by artist Floor Giebels, this course will teach you how to source images, create collages, and print them onto fabric.

Giebels will also go over the stitches you need to know.

She will then dive into two projects: creating realistic hair embroidery…

…and embroidering realistic clothing.

Learn more about the class in the introduction video below.

