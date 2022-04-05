Home / Classes / Academy

Learn How to Enhance Your Embroidery With Printed Fabrics in This Online Craft Class

By Sara Barnes on April 5, 2022
Floor Giebels Holding Up Two of Her Completed Embroideries

There are many ways to get creative with embroidery. You’ll be amazed at what a humble needle and thread can produce. But having the idea and actually making something are two different things. Luckily, with the help of artist Floor Giebels, you’ll get step-by-step instructions on how to craft awesome embroidery on printed fabrics. Her course titled Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics is now available on our e-learning platform, My Modern Met Academy.

Over the course of about two hours, Giebels will show you how to combine embroidery with fabric that's adorned with a photograph. Using that as the base, she’ll go into techniques for stitching over the image and enhancing it with thread. The class takes you through two projects: creating realistic hair embroidery and stitching realistic clothing. When you’re done, she’ll demonstrate how to finish and frame your hoops for display.

“I love helping other embroidery artists strengthen their skills and learn new things,” Giebels shares. “I really enjoy working with printed fabrics and wanted to share some of my tips and tricks. First, we will find suitable pictures, then get the images printed onto fabric, and finally, add embroidery to create eye-catching artwork. I will show students how to master this mixed media technique, and the sky is then the limit!”

Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics on My Modern Met Academy today. When you’re done, check out our other courses that are sure to spark your creativity.

Learn how to incorporate printed fabrics into your embroidery. Enroll in Intermediate Embroidery: Getting Creative with Printed Fabrics on My Modern Met Academy.

DMC Embroidery Floss

Taught by artist Floor Giebels, this course will teach you how to source images, create collages, and print them onto fabric.

iPad and Photo Printed on FabricPrinter

Giebels will also go over the stitches you need to know.

Demonstrating Embroidery Stitches

She will then dive into two projects: creating realistic hair embroidery…

Stitching Hair on Printed FabricStitching Hair on Printed FabricStitching Hat on Printed FabricStitching Hat on Printed FabricFloor Giebels Holding a Completed Embroideries

…and embroidering realistic clothing.

Embroidery Hoop and Fabric With a Photo Printed on ItStitching Clothing on Printed FabricStitching Clothing on Printed Fabric

Learn more about the class in the introduction video below.

Sara Barnes is a Staff Editor at My Modern Met, Manager of My Modern Met Store, and co-host of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. As an illustrator and writer living in Seattle, she chronicles illustration, embroidery, and beyond through her blog Brown Paper Bag and Instagram @brwnpaperbag. She wrote a book about embroidery artist Sarah K. Benning titled 'Embroidered Life' that was published by Chronicle Books in 2019. Sara is a graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. She earned her BFA in Illustration in 2008 and MFA in Illustration Practice in 2013.
