Large-Scale Oil Paintings Capture the Duality of the Ocean’s Power and Tranquility

For Canadian artist Katharine Burns, the sea is an endless source of inspiration. In her highly detailed, large-scale paintings, Burns captures the duality of the ocean; a feisty entity with towering waves, and a calming companion, peacefully reflecting sunlight in turquoise waters and shiny wet rocks. “The ocean provides not just life, but comfort, solace, and a profound sense of wonder,” she tells My Modern Met. “Its vastness evokes tranquility, while its crashing waves remind us of its immense strength.”

Based out of Nova Scotia, Burns has a front row seat to the domineering beauty of the coast. “Nova Scotia is a wellspring of inspiration, especially for marine artists,” she says. “The east coast of Canada has such variety in its natural beauty, from rugged granite shorelines, to beautiful sandy beaches. There is so much to discover here.”

Burns has been passionate about art since she was a little girl. After earning her Bachelor of Fine Arts from NSCAD University, the artist works primarily with oil paint on canvas, favoring larger canvases that allow her to capture the power of the ocean. “My intention behind this choice is to create artworks that carry a significant impact, immersing the viewers in the experience of standing at the edge of the shoreline, face-to-face with the water,” she shares. “My aim is to forge a sense of intimacy between the viewer and the ocean, providing them with a closer, more enduring look at something familiar. I want the audience to connect with the ocean in a way that goes beyond fleeting moments, allowing them to gaze into the artwork and experience a lasting connection.”

Although she does most of her painting in a studio due to the scale of her work, she relies on her personal experience—either through her camera or her own explorations—to truly depict her subject. “Observing the way water ebbs and flows is important in depicting it in a realistic way,” Burns says. “I am not simply replicating reference photos pixel-by-pixel. The reference photo is a helpful tool in creating the composition, but it is the firsthand experience in those moments that inform and guide my artistic process.”

For all the intricate details of her paintings, Burns confesses that she wouldn't describe her work as hyperrealistic. “I admire those artists who do, but I am an impatient painter. My paintings are certainly considered to be realism, but I rarely use tiny brushes, and in person I would say my paintings have a more painterly quality,” she explains. “That said, water is an inherently challenging subject to realistically depict. Starting out I was completely intimidated by the subject. I think it’s one of those subjects in the art world that is particularly challenging to capture; water is not solid, it's constantly in motion, it is transparent, reflective, and heavily influenced by its environment. Realism artists can spend their entire careers trying to perfect it, which I am still trying to do.”

Burns is aware of the challenges of making a living as an artist, and acknowledges that she is fortunate to get to do it. “It may sound cliché, but I really am living my dream.” And what better way to live life than to share an artistic practice with a subject she loves so deeply. “The ocean is a constant source of fascination,” she concludes, “a dynamic force that is a testament to nature’s incredible power. I don’t think I will ever tire of painting it.”

Katharine Burns: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Katharine Burns.

