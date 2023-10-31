Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Artist Reimagines Original 151 Pokémon as Renaissance Paintings

By Regina Sienra on October 31, 2023
Pikachu as Renaissance Painting

What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you think of the Renaissance? Is it Pokémon? Probably not, but a series of paintings by artist Jochum Van der Woude (aka Joccum) might change that. The Netherlands-based painter has set out to recreate the original 151 Pokémon as Renaissance paintings, and the results are very promising so far.

Van der Woude’s ongoing Pokémon oil painting series has now earned him a lot of attention on Reddit, but the whole project was actually started by accident. “It all began when I was painting my second cat in the same style as my earlier Cat with a Pearl Earring,” he tells My Modern Met. “Then, I segued into Pokémon while waiting for the cat painting to dry.” He first tried his hand at painting Pikachu, giving him a red beret and an elegant shirt atop his realistically rendered yellow fur. “While doing Pikachu, and trying to paint Bulbasaur, I was like, ‘Man.. I should do them all!’” the painter recalls. He became so devoted to the project, that he has joked that he hasn't seen his girlfriend since.

Like many, Van der Woude’s love for Pokémon dates back to when he was little. “The initial attraction to Pokémon was pretty simple: I watched the first episode when it aired as a kid and got hooked on the Game Boy titles,” he admits. “They were often the birthday gifts I'd hope for.” Given the years he has spent following the franchise, it's hard for him to pick a favorite. “That's like asking to pick a favorite child,” he quips. “As a kid, it was all about Articuno and Dragonair. Now, my allegiances are more spread out, but those two still hold a special place.”

Although Van der Woude had some artistic training in the past, he says that most of his development has been self-guided. “I watched a lot of YouTube tutorials to learn about oil painting,” the artist says. The results are certainly commendable. Not only has he given a regal twist to these creatures, but he has done so by recreating the light, composition, and tone of centuries-old works. The artist shares that each painting takes him about 10 hours to complete, plus an hour for finishing touches such as varnishing.

So far, Van der Woude has completed five paintings—Lapras, Chansey, and a struggling Psyduck have joined the club. Confident in his endeavor, he describes his journey as going “from isolated artist to Palet Town's Picasso.” Overwhelmed by the positive response to his paintings, the artist has set up a newsletter to keep those interested in purchasing the original paintings as well as prints on the loop. To stay up to date with his creations, you can also join his painting livestreams on Twitch and follow him on Instagram.

Jochum Van der Woude (aka Joccum) has set out to recreate the original 151 Pokémon as Renaissance paintings.

Bulbasaur as a Renaissance Painting

“While doing Pikachu, and trying to paint Bulbasaur, I was like, ‘Man.. I should do them all!’ ”

Artist Joccum with Chansey pokemon oil painting

So far, Van der Woude has completed five paintings—Lapras, Chansey, and a struggling Psyduck have joined the club.

Chansey and Lapras pokemon oil painting

Although Van der Woude had some artistic training in the past, he says that most of his development has been self-guided.

Psyduck as Renaissance Painting

He has given each Pokémon a regal twist while also infusing each piece with the light, composition, and tone of centuries-old works.

Lapras pokemon oil painting

Confident in his endeavor, he describes his journey as going “from isolated artist to Palet Town's Picasso.”

Pokemon oil paintings by Joccum

Joccum: Newsletter | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jochum Van der Woude.

Related Articles:

Limited Edition Pokémon x OREO Cookies Are Like Edible Pokémon Cards

Giant Hand-Crocheted Snorlax Bean Bag Is the Perfect Pokémon for Snuggling

You Can Now Find Pokémon on Manhole Covers All Across Japan

Japanese Artist’s “3D Lattes” Recreate Adorable Characters Out of Foam

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Margherita Cole
Danison Fronda
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Powerful Oil Paintings Modeled on the Work of Old Masters Give a Voice to African Mythology [Interview]
Moody Settings Reveal What People Are Feeling in Uncanny Portrait Paintings
Expressive Abstract Paintings Depict the Turbulent Landscape of Human Psyche
Stunningly Realistic Oil Portraits Look Just Like Their Real-Life Models
Enigmatic Paintings Explore the Challenges for Women Fitting Into Today’s World
Kehinde Wiley Depicts Cuba and the Carnivalesque in Monumental Portrait Series

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Painter Creates Lifelike Food Art That Look Like Delectable Treats You Can Eat
Painter Makes Serene Landscapes Appear Within a Single Brushstroke
Dizzying Hyperrealistic Paintings Capture the Shift Perspectives of Bustling Cities
Hyperrealistic Oil Paintings Explore What We Hide and Share
13 Best Oil Paints for Beginners and Professionals
What Is the Difference Between Acrylic vs Oil Paint?

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.