Artist Reimagines Original 151 Pokémon as Renaissance Paintings

What’s the first thing that pops into your head when you think of the Renaissance? Is it Pokémon? Probably not, but a series of paintings by artist Jochum Van der Woude (aka Joccum) might change that. The Netherlands-based painter has set out to recreate the original 151 Pokémon as Renaissance paintings, and the results are very promising so far.

Van der Woude’s ongoing Pokémon oil painting series has now earned him a lot of attention on Reddit, but the whole project was actually started by accident. “It all began when I was painting my second cat in the same style as my earlier Cat with a Pearl Earring,” he tells My Modern Met. “Then, I segued into Pokémon while waiting for the cat painting to dry.” He first tried his hand at painting Pikachu, giving him a red beret and an elegant shirt atop his realistically rendered yellow fur. “While doing Pikachu, and trying to paint Bulbasaur, I was like, ‘Man.. I should do them all!’” the painter recalls. He became so devoted to the project, that he has joked that he hasn't seen his girlfriend since.

Like many, Van der Woude’s love for Pokémon dates back to when he was little. “The initial attraction to Pokémon was pretty simple: I watched the first episode when it aired as a kid and got hooked on the Game Boy titles,” he admits. “They were often the birthday gifts I'd hope for.” Given the years he has spent following the franchise, it's hard for him to pick a favorite. “That's like asking to pick a favorite child,” he quips. “As a kid, it was all about Articuno and Dragonair. Now, my allegiances are more spread out, but those two still hold a special place.”

Although Van der Woude had some artistic training in the past, he says that most of his development has been self-guided. “I watched a lot of YouTube tutorials to learn about oil painting,” the artist says. The results are certainly commendable. Not only has he given a regal twist to these creatures, but he has done so by recreating the light, composition, and tone of centuries-old works. The artist shares that each painting takes him about 10 hours to complete, plus an hour for finishing touches such as varnishing.

So far, Van der Woude has completed five paintings—Lapras, Chansey, and a struggling Psyduck have joined the club. Confident in his endeavor, he describes his journey as going “from isolated artist to Palet Town's Picasso.” Overwhelmed by the positive response to his paintings, the artist has set up a newsletter to keep those interested in purchasing the original paintings as well as prints on the loop. To stay up to date with his creations, you can also join his painting livestreams on Twitch and follow him on Instagram.

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jochum Van der Woude.

