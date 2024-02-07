Larger-Than-Life Floral Watercolor Paintings Capture the Colorful Beauty of Nature

Artist Janet Pulcho is best known for her larger-than-life watercolor paintings of flowers and plants. With over 266,000 followers on Instagram, it isn't difficult to figure out why so many people love her work. Her dedication to detail is awe-inspiring, with every petal, leaf, and stem carefully rendered in paint to closely resemble the plant's real-life counterpart. Each piece is a stunning homage to the sublime beauty of nature. Sometimes, her work also features animals, including songbirds and bees. These creatures are brimming with life and look like they could fly off the canvas when you're not looking.

According to Pulcho, some of her paintings are inspired by Renaissance art, including works by household names such as Raphael. The Ukrainian artist—who currently resides in Florence, Italy—describes one of her vibrant paintings of lemons growing on a tree as “Italy in one painting.” Pulcho also posts many Instagram reels detailing her creative process, from time-lapse videos of her painting to videos showing her carefully packing up her completed works to ship to buyers. She recently posted an end-of-year video showcasing some of her work from 2023, which can be viewed below.

If you would like one of Pulcho's original paintings, they can be purchased on her website. She also teaches watercolor masterclasses on her Patreon.

Ukrainian artist Janet Pulcho is known for her larger-than-life floral paintings.

Each stunning painting is an homage to the sublime beauty of nature.

Some paintings even feature wildlife amongst the florals, including honeybees and songbirds.

Regardless of the specific subject, Plucho's admiration for nature is evident in every brushstroke.

Watch a reel of some of the artist's most beautiful paintings from 2023:

Janet Pulcho: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Janet Pulcho.

