Home / Entertainment / Music

Watch The Beatles Music Video Made of 1,300 Oil Paintings

By Regina Sienra on February 21, 2024

Over half a century after they released their final album, The Beatles continue to earn accolades. At the 2024 Grammy Awards, the Fab Four picked up the trophy for Best Music Video, for the song “I'm Only Sleeping.” To mark the release of the remastered version of their daring 1966 album Revolver, visual artist Em Cooper was commissioned to create a video for this track.

“I'm Only Sleeping” features Lennon in the musical driver’s seat, singing about the joys of staying in bed. Additionally, the song includes a backwards lead guitar part played by George Harrison. This was the first time this technique was used in a pop track—a testament to the experimental nature of Revolver.

To bring this video to life, Cooper used an equally experimental approach. She produced a stop-motion animation made of 1,300 oil paintings, created over several months. After finishing one, she would photograph it and alter it for the next shot. Once a scene was ready, she would start anew with a blank canvas for the following sequence.

Cooper's paintings draw heavily from the psychedelic imagery that inspired the latter half of The Beatles' work. Still, the artist makes time to show some iconic moments and looks of their career—even including a cameo of their former manager, Brian Epstein. Like waking up from a dream, the final seconds of the video show Cooper cleaning up her workspace after taking us in this oneiric adventure.

h/t: [Neatorama]

Related Articles:

Painting Made by All Four Members of The Beatles Sells for $1.7 Million at Auction

Paul McCartney’s Photos Documenting The Beatles’ Rise to Stardom Coming to the Brooklyn Museum

Listen to The Beatles’ Newly Released Final Song ’Now and Then’

Isolated Vocals From Beatles Song ‘Something’ Reveals Raw Emotion in Each Voice

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Giant Capybara Surprises Guinea Pigs by Jumping in Their Enclosure To Mingle With Them
Stunning Patterned Paintings Actually Have Hidden Faces Within Them
Thrilling Video Shows a Skier Going down One of the Steepest Descents in the World
Smart Raven Figures Out How To Use a Stick as a Tool To Retrieve Food Trapped in a Tube
Colorized and Stabilized Footage Offers a Glimpse Into the Cafés of Paris in the 1920s
Best Uncle Ever Hypes Up His Niece as a Backup Dancer at Her Talent Show

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Grandma Tries on Her Wedding Dress After 60 Years of Marriage and Grandpa Can’t Take His Eyes off of Her
Stunning Oil Paintings That Look Like Aerial Views of Western Landscapes
Man Travels to Disney World and Tries To Enter the Park With a 46-Year-Old Ticket
Explore the Grounds of Tirranna, a House Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, in This Video Tour
Sweet Video Shows How Grandma Slowly Warms up to Granddaughter’s Boyfriend
Watch Post Malone Sing an Acoustic Version of “America the Beautiful” at the Super Bowl

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.