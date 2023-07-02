Moody Settings Reveal What People Are Feeling in Uncanny Portrait Paintings

New York-based artist Xiao Wang masterfully sets the mood in his portraits with uncanny environments. Although realistically rendered, the color palettes have a slightly distorted quality that speaks to what each figure is feeling or thinking at the moment. From swirling violet clouds to blue-toned leaves, these backgrounds help us understand what Wang's subjects are trying to say—but cannot.

Originally from China, Wang's experience as an immigrant has a major influence on his portraits. The work describes the feeling of being “trapped between two worlds,” navigating feelings of uncertainty and unease while trying to assimilate. His subjects wear slightly enigmatic expressions that make it hard to discern exactly what they are thinking. While some stare off into the distance, others even look like they are smiling. The cues to what is truly going on in their head exist in the settings.

Most of the figures depicted in Wang's work have a personal connection to the artist, either as a friend, partner, or Wang himself. The juxtaposition of a naturalistic approach to human anatomy and the altered colors makes it seem like these people exist somewhere between reality and a dream. And it is in this place that we can better understand their state of mind.

New York-based artist Xiao Wang creates portrait paintings with a moody atmosphere.

His subjects are enveloped by environments with strong contrasting colors.

The cues to what is truly going on in their head exist in the settings.

