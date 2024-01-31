Home / Painting / Oil Painting

Glorious Explosions of Color Capture the Beautiful Symphony of Nature in Oil Paintings

By Margherita Cole on January 31, 2024

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

In the late 19th century, Impressionism blossomed under the talents of Claude Monet and Pierre Auguste-Renoir. Since then, it has inspired many variations and successors, including the Open-Impressionist style. Led by artist Erin Hanson, this modern adaptation relies on impasto paint strokes without layering. She demonstrates the beauty of this style by rendering a variety of kaleidoscopic landscapes.

From lush wildflowers growing in front of a distant mountain to clouds swirling above the coast, these paintings are full of dynamism. Hanson gives every element a life of its own by applying bold swatches of color to the canvas. These brushstrokes appear to infuse each element with rhythm like they are moving before our eyes.

While Hanson's art travels to a variety of distinct locals, her recognizable style and vibrant color palette unites each piece. Many of her compositions feature bunches of foliage swaying on the ground, while a patchy blue sky and fluffy clouds canopies them from above. These juxtapositions are enhanced by the rich textures imbued in the thick daubs of paint.

You can purchase original paintings via Hanson's website, and keep up to date with the artist's latest work by following her on Instagram.

Oregon-based artist Erin Hanson is a trailblazer of the Open-Impressionist style—a modern version of the 19th-century Impressionist movement.

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionism Paintings by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionism Paintings by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

She renders landscapes and nature scenes with bold impasto paint strokes.

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionism Paintings by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionism Paintings by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Open Impressionist Paintings of Nature by Erin Hanson

Erin Hanson: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Erin Hanson.

