Home / Photography

Photographer Documents the Mesmerizing Movements of Bird Murmurations in England

By Emma Taggart on December 27, 2024

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Each year, from November to March, European starlings migrate from the colder northern regions to the United Kingdom. As dusk falls, these remarkable birds gather into mesmerizing flocks, known as murmurations. Scientist and photographer Kathryn Cooper has been documenting this breathtaking phenomenon over the past eight years, revealing how thousands of starlings create a synchronized display of fluid motion above their roosting sites.

Cooper captures stunning images of the starlings near her home in the north of England. Occasionally, the birds arrive in small groups, using their songs to draw in larger flocks. At other times, the sky is filled with vast flocks, transforming the horizon into a mesmerizing display of movement and sound, with countless birds swirling and twisting through the sky.

“Their fantastic aerial displays appear almost choreographed with patterns emerging and dissolving in the sky,” Cooper tells My Modern Met. “I cannot help feeling filled with wonder when witnessing hundreds of thousands of individuals moving with such cohesion. The birds neither collide nor disperse, effortlessly avoiding obstacles and evading predators. As they pass overhead, they fill the air with an astonishing barrage of noise and vibration of the air.” Cooper adds, “Not only are they visually breathtaking, but they engulf the other senses.”

With a professional background in physics and bioinformatics—a field that applies data science to biological systems—Cooper’s work focuses on studying the dynamics of networks. She’s fascinated by the complex patterns created through the birds’ seemingly organized interactions. Cooper says, “Nature has great ability as a problem solver, while at the same time, with no plan to do so, never fails to bring about something quite exquisite.”

Cooper uses a 19th-century photographic technique called chronophotography to capture how the birds fly in unison. She’s inspired by the pioneers of the concept—British-American photographer Eadweard Muybridge and French scientist Étienne-Jules Marey—who both became fascinated with the mechanics of both human and animal movement, particularly the flight of birds.

Each final image is made by combining multiple successive exposures, resulting in what looks like painterly brushstrokes across the sky. Cooper explains, “The images are overlaid onto the same print to reveal motion and behaviour otherwise hidden. Some are composed from hundreds of consecutive exposures and others, just a handful.”

While this Victorian-era technology enhances Cooper’s work, there’s still a delay between capturing the birds mid-flight and seeing the final result. Often, the patient photographer doesn't view the outcome until well after the starlings have returned to their northern breeding grounds.

“What intrigues me now is a journey to understanding the mechanism by which we find these transient, ethereal shapes compelling,” says Cooper. “I have no control over the shapes the starlings present to me, and although I select those with aesthetic beauty, the birds continue to provide time and again.”

Check out some of some incredible images of bird murmurations below and find more from her portfolio on Kathryn Cooper’s website.

Scientist and photographer Kathryn Cooper captures the mesmerizing flocks of starlings, known as murmurations, near her home in northern England.

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

She's been documenting this breathtaking phenomenon over the past eight years, revealing how thousands of starlings create a synchronized display of fluid motion above their roosting sites.

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Cooper uses a 19th-century photographic technique called chronophotography to capture how the birds fly in unison.

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

She combines multiple successive exposures to capture the birds' complex movements in one image.

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Starling Murmuration Photos by Kathryn Cooper

Kathryn Cooper: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to use feature photos by Kathryn Cooper.

Related Articles:

3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation

Photographer Travels Europe to Document Incredible Starling Murmurations

Incredible 4K Footage of Sweeping Starling Murmuration Over the Yorkshire Wetlands

Emma Taggart

Emma Taggart is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Originally from Northern Ireland, she is an artist now based in Berlin. After graduating with a BA in Fashion and Textile Design in 2013, Emma decided to combine her love of art with her passion for writing. Emma has contributed to various art and culture publications, with an aim to promote and share the work of inspiring modern creatives. While she writes every day, she’s also devoted to her own creative outlet—Emma hand-draws illustrations and is currently learning 2D animation.
Read all posts from Emma Taggart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Nitika Ale
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Intimate Photos Explore the Real and Raw Emotions of Childbirth in Home Births Photo Book
100+ Fine Art Prints From Top Photographers Are Now on Sale To Help Protect the Amazon
Artist Turns Photos Into Holographic Portraits That Reveal Illustrations From Certain Angles
National Geographic Announces Its “Pictures of the Year”
Photo of All 2,000 People Who Helped Restore Notre-Dame Over the Last 5 Years
36 Creative Gifts for the Photography Lover

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Best Photos of 2024: Top 45 Photographs From Around the World
Photographer Travels the World to Document Dogs in Their Native Lands
New Monograph Looks at Photographer Louis Stettner’s Storied Career
Magical Images of Fireflies Lighting up Japan’s Forests at Night
Vibrant Colors and Shapes Pop Out of Creative Duo’s Joyful Optical Illusions
Celebrities Reunite With Their Past Selves in Realistic Photoshop Edits

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.