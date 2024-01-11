Home / Art / Installation

3,000 Drones Mimic Bird Murmurations in Record-Breaking Art Installation

By Jessica Stewart on January 11, 2024
DRIFT - Desert Swarm for Noor Riyadh

Photo: Ahmed Hasan, courtesy of Noor Riyadh and Havas

During the first half of December 2023, six Guinness World Records were broken during the critically acclaimed light festival Noor Riyadh. Among the impressive performances was Desert Storm by Dutch design studio DRIFT. In its largest performance ever, the studio used 3,000 drones to mimic the movements of a bird swarm.

This poetic blend of art and technology was inspired by starling murmurations. In fact, it took 10 years of research into these avian formations for a complex algorithm to be developed in a way that would capture the choreography perfectly. The end result was an impressive installation that created the illusion of a flock of birds dancing across the city sky.

The performance broke two Guinness World Records. One individually as the largest drone bird swarm ever flown, and the other as part of Noor Riyadh. The festival launched the most drones in a week, with 21,000 used in the more than 120 light artworks that were created for the event.

Noor Riyadh is part of a 10-year project to transform the Saudi Arabian capital into a creative canvas that matches the energy of its young and rapidly growing population. In addition to DRIFT, acclaimed artists such as Janet Echelman, Miguel Chevalier, and Vhils also created installations for the event. While the installations have finished, an exhibition, Refracted Identities, Shared Futures, and a series of workshops and public talks continue until March 2, 2024. The show, which features artworks from over 30 artists, delves deeper into themes of mythology, astrophysics, and the multifaceted properties of light.

As part of Noor Riyadh, DRIFT created a world-record-breaking drone installation that mimics the movement of birds.

DRIFT: Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by DRIFT.

Related Articles:

Artistic Duo Uses Drones to Visualize the Past and Future of Architecture

Mesmerizing “Sky Ladder” Made of Fireworks Ignites as It Drifts into the Sky

1,000 Drones Put on a Spectacular Light Performance in the Sky at Burning Man

Designers Use Illuminated Drones To Create Waves Around Elbphilharmonie Hamburg

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Margherita Cole
Melissa de Nobrega
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Maria Zamyatina
Megan Elizabeth
Maria Zamyatina
Anna Sokolova
Anna Zakirova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Floor Geibels
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Mouse Is Caught on Video Tidying Up a Man’s Shed Every Night
Over 300K Colorful Roman Numerals Elegantly Cascade in Installation Honoring Italian Fashion House
Insightful Video Visualizes and Compares the Speed of the Fastest Underwater Animals
Watch an Adorable Elderly Couple Break Into Dance in the Middle of a Food Court
Caring Pet Owner Grows Grass Without Dirt to Feed His 80 Guinea Pigs
Sir Anthony Hopkins Delivers Impromptu Piano Performance in Empty Hotel Lobby

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Holiday Drone Show Recreates ‘The Nutcracker’ and Sets Two New Guinness World Records
5 Breakthrough Artists Who Are Making Contemporary Native American and Indigenous Public Art
Insightful Video Shows How Traditional Mahjong Tiles Are Made From Scratch
Insightful Animated Video Sums up 4.5 Billion Years of Earth’s History in 60 Minutes
Adorable 7-Year-Old Transforms Mother’s Day Recital Into a Spontaneous Dance Party
Watch a Group of Dolphins Swimming in Bioluminescent Waters off the Coast of California

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.