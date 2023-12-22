Home / Photography / Wildlife Photography

Photographer Travels Europe to Document Incredible Starling Murmurations

By Jessica Stewart on December 22, 2023

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

After spending several years photographing starling murmurations in his native Denmark, photographer Søren Solkær has spread his wings and traveled across Europe to document the phenomenon. The migration routes of these passerines brought Solkær from Ireland and England to the Netherlands and Italy, where he photographed their incredible formations in the sky.

The result is Starling, a follow-up to his well-received book Black Sun. The book includes 138 images, including a new series of work that takes Solkær's passion for these birds to a new level. Using light and electron microscopes, he was able to photograph their feathers. This added layer of visual information only serves to assist Solkær in unraveling the magic and mystery of their flight patterns.

Starling is set for release on December 26 and is available for purchase on the artist's website. The publication comes on the heels of another important moment for the photographer. On December 9, his exhibition Søren Solkær:Black Sun opens at Seattle's National Nordic Museum. It is his first major exhibition in the United States will feature over 50 photographs and pieces of video art. As part of the programming, the public will also have the opportunity to hear Solkær speak about his work at an event on December 10.

Both the book and exhibition are an incredible opportunity to study his images in-depth. While many photographers enjoy documenting these avian formations, Solkær does so with the eyes of a fine art photographer. He has a knack for picking up on uncanny shapes and really exploring the sinuous curves of the flock.

Danish photographer Søren Solkær is known for his evocative photos of starling murmurations.

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

He has been following their formations across Europe, from the United Kingdom to Italy.

Starling Mumurations in Rome by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumuration in Rome at sunset by Søren Solkær

His first exhibition in the United States is opening at Seattle's National Nordic Museum on December 9.

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

He also has a new book, Starling, that is currently available for pre-sale.

Starling Mumurations by Søren Solkær

Starling Mumuration at sunset by Søren Solkær

Starling by Søren Solkær

The book contains 138 images, including new work focusing on the microscopic details of the starling's feathers.

Starling Feather by Søren Solkær

Close up looks at a starling feather

Close up looks at a starling feather

By photographing these birds in many different ways, Solkær shares his passion for the starling's behavior with the world.

Starlings in Trees by Søren Solkær

Starlings in Trees by Søren Solkær

Søren Solkær: Website | Facebook | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Søren Solkær.

