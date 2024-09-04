Home / Art / Sculpture

Artist Transforms Discarded Horseshoes Into Dynamic Animal Sculptures

By Jessica Stewart on September 4, 2024

Jamie Thomas Horseshoe Sculptures

Sculptor Jamie Thomas certainly lives by the creed that “one man's trash is another man's treasure.” The New Zealand artist creates striking animal sculptures from steel, often working with reclaimed materials. He's particularly fond of using discarded horseshoes, which he shapes and polishes into everything from horses to dolphins.

Recently, he's acquired over 6 metric tons of horseshoes thanks to a farmer who has been collecting them for over 20 years. These, together with the aluminum race plates also given to him by the farmer, are keeping him quite busy. Luckily, Thomas enjoys sharing his creative process and often posts videos on Instagram.

In them, we see everything from him drawing the initial shape and creating a steel frame that will hold the horseshoes to him firing, manipulating, and polishing the metal into shape. The results are extraordinary and speak to the real creative possibilities of using scrap metal to create fine art. For Thomas, who began his artistic venture using the horseshoes that are still his primary medium, knowing that he's working sustainably is important.

“I like the added challenge of using scrap steel—it gives more wow factor when people see the final result, plus it has a feel-good zero footprint aspect to it,” he tells My Modern Met. “I have a good piece of mind knowing I'm doing my part for the environment.”

In fact, Thomas is so passionate about his approach to art that he hopes others will follow in his footsteps and start using horseshoes creatively.

“I'm currently working on making YouTube tutorials to show people how to make horseshoe sculptures,” he shares. “Starting from basic right through to expert level. My aim is to show people exactly how to make everything you see me make.”

Get inspired by Thomas' unique sculptures below and follow him on Instagram to see how he continues to use his haul of horseshoes.

Sculptor Jamie Thomas uses discarded horseshoes to create dynamic animal sculptures.

Jamie Thomas Horseshoe Sculptures

Jamie Thomas Horseshoe Sculptures

A farmer recently gave him 20 years’ worth of horseshoes to use for his artwork.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Thomas ⚒️ (@jt_sculptures)

Used horseshoes being dumped out of a truck

He's been busy sculpting and sharing his creative process on Instagram.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Thomas ⚒️ (@jt_sculptures)


Jamie Thomas Horseshoe Sculptures

Thomas enjoys knowing his artwork does not negatively impact the environment.

Jamie Thomas Horseshoe Sculptures

He hopes others will be inspired by his example and see the horseshoe as a viable artistic medium.

Jamie Thomas Scrap Metal Sculptures

Jamie Thomas: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Jamie Thomas.

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Staff Editor and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book "Street Art Stories Roma" and most recently contributed to "Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini." You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
