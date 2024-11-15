Surreal Black & White Photos Explore the Beauty and Mystery of Horses

Photographer Drew Doggett is known for his incredible horse photography, which captures the power, mystery, and majesty of these creatures. His newest series of images, Icons, explores horses in ethereal and ancient settings through a black-and-white lens.

The monochromatic images have a timeless quality that only enhances the narrative. Whether standing on salt flats or walking into ancient architecture, Doggett places the horses in situations that are almost surreal. In doing so, he builds on the allure of the animals that inspire him creatively.

“Horses represent a mythological and symbolic ideology that doesn’t exist in other animals, from their strength to their resilience, courage, and enduring beauty,” he tells My Modern Met. “Subjects that transcend time, place, and boundaries are just the kind I seek in my photography. No other animals inspire the same sense of devotion and appreciation.”

Some images conjure up the fantasy of the American West, while others transport us to a fairy tale world. This choice is purposeful in presenting a well-rounded view of how horses uniquely capture our imagination. The photographs also incorporate Doggett's use of tone, texture, and detail to bring this timeless story to life.

“Icons illuminates the beauty of horses in scenes that exist somewhere between reality and fiction. Each image borders on the surreal and holds a sense of magic, revealing the heart and soul of these beloved animals at the tenuous edge of fact and fable.”

