Home / Architecture

Floating Water Pavilion Winds Through Tokyo Garden To Celebrate the Olympics

By Samantha Pires on August 9, 2021
Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo Sejima

Kazuyo Sejima is well known for her contemporary buildings both through Kazuyo Sejima & Associates and as part of SANAA. Sejima was recently one of eight Japanese architects invited to participate in Pavilion Tokyo 2021 by designing a temporary pavilion in celebration of the Tokyo Olympics. Sejima’s design, Suimei, is a water pavilion that gently flows through a garden in Tokyo.

The pavilion’s name, Suimei, is a Japanese word referring to light shimmering on the surface of water. Fitting the beautiful name, Sejima’s pavilion features a thin water installation that reflects the garden and sky above and is slightly elevated above the garden floor. Delicate greenery is placed along the curving pavilion.

Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo Sejima

Suimei is located in the Hama-Rikyu gardens in Tokyo, which is an example of a daimyo garden, or a strolling garden centered around a pond, that was popular during Japan’s Edo period. Sejima describes that this garden type inspired her to consider water as a way to connect with both the park’s history and future.

“As for the installation itself, the stream of water on the grass seems to be stationary when viewed from a distance, but as one approaches it, it is possible to see that it is actually flowing quietly,” describes Sejima. “By appearing to be simultaneously fixed and constantly changing, the flow of water represents the past, the present, and the future.”

You can find more of these temporary pavilions by other contemporary architects on the festival’s website under Pavilion Tokyo 2021.

Architect Kazuyo Sejima designed Suimei, a water pavilion celebrating the Olympics in Tokyo.

Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo SejimaDrawing of Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo SejimaAerial Shot of Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo SejimaAerial Shot of Suimei Water Pavilion by Kazuyo Sejima

Sanaa: Website | Facebook

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Kazuyo Sejima & Associates.

Related Articles:

Hydrogen-Burning Cauldron Blooms Open at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

Architects Transform a Frank Lloyd Wright-Style Villa Into a Chic Tokyo Hotel

Incredible ‘Bookshelf Theater’ Unveiled at Tokyo’s Kadokawa Culture Museum

Architects Design “99 Islands in the Sky” Floating in Mid-Air Over Qianhai Bay

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She is also a freelance architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT and is currently earning a Master in Architecture II from the Harvard Graduate School of Design. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment. You can connect with her online at @sampir.fi.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Each Dome in This Futuristic Botanical Garden Has a Different Climate and Plant Life
5 Great Works by Architect Eero Saarinen, a Master of Monument
Sustainably Designed School Has a Walkable Roof to Fuse Architecture With Landscape
Kengo Kuma Designs Dramatic Staircase With Metal Chain Curtains in Gaudí’s Casa Batlló
B&W Pen Drawings Celebrate Fantastic Architecture of Beloved Pop Culture Universes
5 Unique Hybrid Buildings That Showcase the Range of Colonial Architecture

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

20 Architecture-Inspired Jewelry Pieces Any Design Lover Will Want to Wear
Innovative San Jose Campus Will Feature Buildings Blurring the Line Between City and Nature
10 Facts About the Burj Khalifa, The Tallest Building in the World [Infographic]
5 Incredible Works of Architecture by Legendary Modernist I.M. Pei
Unique Home Concept Outfitted With a Green Roof to Blend In With Forests of Switzerland
20 Inspiring and Famous Architecture Quotes by Master Architects

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.