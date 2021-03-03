Home / Architecture

Incredible ‘Bookshelf Theater’ Unveiled at Tokyo’s Kadokawa Culture Museum

By Samantha Pires on March 3, 2021

If you are a big reader or just love cozy interiors, there is almost nothing more exciting than a room lined wall to wall with books. The new Kadokawa Culture Museum, designed by renowned architect Kengo Kuma, includes an incredible interior filled with books. Kuma designed a unique wood shelving system that reaches floor to ceiling and continues across with floating wooden panels. Photographer Ryosuke Kosuge, or RK, has the opportunity to capture this space in a series of photographs that celebrate the impressive collection.

The Kadokawa Culture Museum is designed as one multifunctional building in the Tokorozawa Sakura Town development, located 19 miles from central Tokyo. This area includes new tourist destinations like an anime-inspired hotel and a shrine also designed by Kuma. The museum is wrapped with an interesting granite façade with dramatic angular lines and a grand entrance with monumental front steps.

The interior space that Kosuge captures is located on the fourth floor of a museum and acts as both a library and a theater space. Projection mapping uses the 500,000 books as part of varying exhibits that give the space its secondary function. Screens are also scattered across the shelving arrangement to support exhibitions. For those more interested in reading the books themselves, they can access some of the upper levels by following a series of metal walkways that ascend up the 26-foot-tall library.

While you could probably spend hours going through the titles included here, the museum has plenty more to offer on other floors. The first floor includes gallery spaces for temporary exhibitions and a small library. Higher up, you can find a café, shop, restaurant, and a whole floor dedicated to the art of anime. Seigow Matsuoka, director of the Kadokawa Culture Museum, believes that this building is an opportunity to incite imagination that can create positive and meaningful change.

“Although the world and Japan today are struggling with the effects of a permeating, invisible power, we are all trying to fight back and establish a new outlook on the future of humanity,” says Matsuoka. “Challenges are arising daily from a complex environment and networks, resulting in the mutation of genes and viruses. However, civilizations and cultures have a history of turning invisible power into visible forms. For both local residents and global citizens, Kadokawa Culture Museum, located in a small corner of Higashi-Tokorozawa, shall devote itself to turning the invisible into the visible to the best of its ability.”

The new Kadokawa Culture Museum, designed by Kengo Kuma, includes a library that doubles as an exhibition theater.

Photographer Ryosuke Kosuge, or RK, captures this library theater in a series of photographs that celebrate the 500,000-book collection.

Kengo Kuma: Website | Instagram | Facebook
Kadokawa Culture Museum: Website | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram
Ryosuke Kosuge: InstagramWebsiteWeibo | Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Soundcloud

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Ryosuke Kosuge.

Related Articles:

Sweeping Contemporary Library Design Inspired by the 19th-Century Playwright Henrik Ibsen

Architect Kengo Kuma Wrapped a Giant Wooden “Nest” Around a Building in Sydney

Architects Reveal New Images of ‘The Whale’ Museum in Arctic Circle

Photographer Chronicles the Alluring Abstract Beauty of the National Museum of Qatar

Samantha Pires

Sam Pires is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and an architectural designer. She holds a Bachelor of Architecture degree from NJIT. Sam has design experience at multiple renowned architecture firms such as Gensler and Bjarke Ingels Group. She believes architecture should be more accessible to everyone and uses writing to tell unexpected stories about the built environment.
Read all posts from Samantha Pires
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$56.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$36.00
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

15+ Frank Lloyd Wright-Inspired Gifts for Architects and Architecture Lovers
Architects Design Whimsical “Tree House” Resort in Hangzhou, China
Paris Was Rebuilt: How Baron Haussmann Created the Metropolis We Know Today
This Unassuming House Is Concealed in the Side of a Greek Island Cove
10 Facts About Antoni Gaudí the Creative Madman Behind La Sagrada Familia [Infographic]
15 Skyscrapers That Are the Tallest Buildings in the World

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

You Can Now Cycle Among the Treetops On This Raised Bike Path in a Belgian Forest
The Architecture of Zaha Hadid: 10 Great Buildings by the Queen of the Curve
15 Beautiful Cathedrals Around the World That Are Full of History and Spirituality
10 Amazing Buildings Designed by Bjarke Ingels Group
Empire State Building Offsets Its Energy Use in an Ambitious Wind Power Deal
Designer Creates Mini Replica of Johannesburg in His Backyard With Recycled Materials

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.