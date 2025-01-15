Home / Art / Painting

Electric Paintings Capture the Enigmatic Glow of Cities at Night

By Emma Taggart on January 15, 2025
Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Cities take on a whole new personality at night. As the sun sets, a new energy fills the air—a blend of mystery, calm, allure—that daytime just can’t capture. Japanese artist Keita Morimoto brings these moments to life in his stunning paintings, capturing the quiet intensity of cities after dark.

The nomadic artist travels between Toronto and Tokyo, capturing the hidden corners of each city at night. Colors pop, shadows stretch, and streets glow under the warmth of streetlights, neon signs, and vending machines. Even the artist’s mysterious human figures seem to hold secrets in their faces, adding layers of intrigue to each scene.

Each of Morimoto’s paintings, rendered in acrylic and oil on linen, captures dramatic lighting that feels straight out of a scene by Rembrandt or Edward Hopper. The talented artist blends classic painting techniques with his unique style, turning everyday streets into magical worlds that invite viewers to see the beauty in the ordinary.

Morimoto recently released a book of his paintings called Illuminated Solitude. Take a look at some of his latest works below and find more by following Keita Morimoto on Instagram.

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Nighttime Paintings by Keita Morimoto

Keita Morimoto: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Keita Morimoto.

