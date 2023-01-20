Cozy DIY Potting Shed Looks Like It’s Out of a Fairy Tale

Cozy places can be more than a comfy chair or a spot next to a fireplace. Kelly Haworth of Oh Homely Girl shows that, with the right design and styling, a potting shed is also a warm and inviting place. In a post on her website, she details how she created a beautiful shed from scratch and filled it with gorgeous greens and vibrant blooms. The DIY project was so well-received, in fact, that she won a Shed of the Year competition at the end of 2022.

The shed project started in 2021 when she and her family received an allotment plot, which is a space in a community garden. They inherited the land in as-is condition, and it left much to be desired; the plot was basically a mud pit. It could only go up from there.

Haworth was working with a limited budget, but she knew she wanted to build a shelter where she could grow her own food and cultivate plants. “I didn’t want to sacrifice beauty for practicality either,” she wrote. “Surely both are attainable despite the budget constraints?”

To keep costs low, Haworth collected 15 doors for free by scouring Facebook Marketplace. They became the structure along with decking board and pallet wood. To keep things dry, she added a corrugated plastic roof and supporting timber. The total cost of the build was around $250 and took about three months.

The construction was just one part of creating this cozy space; the styling of the shed is what makes it an enchanting place that looks straight out of a fairy tale. A pink door welcomes you into the shed where plants line the walls and fresh-cut flowers are spread throughout. Haworth even created a small kitchenette with a burner so she can sip a cup of tea as she enjoys the literal fruits of her labor.

Scroll down to get a peek into her shed.

Can sheds be cozy spaces? Kelly Haworth shows that they can be with her award-winning DIY potting shed.

She started from scratch and constructed the structure using 15 free doors she found on Facebook Marketplace.

The construction was just one part of creating this cozy space.

The styling of the shed is what makes it an enchanting place that looks straight out of a fairytale.

