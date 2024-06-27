Nowadays, there are a wide range of speakers available in different shapes, colors, and materials to suit every style. But despite all the models available in stores, a clever crafter has come up with something truly unique that you won’t find in stores. Content creator Mohsen Shirmohammadi, best known for his YouTube channel Penguin DIY, created a bluetooth speaker…inside a walnut!

Shirmohammadi, a mechatronic enthusiast, creates quirky gadgets from unexpected items. To show how he makes it all work, he captures his process in detailed videos. For example, in the walnut bluetooth speaker video, we see him go from polishing the inside walls of the walnut, to installing a rearranging tiny 5 V power bank module to make it fit inside the shell.

In one half of the walnut shell, the crafter stacks and fits a MH-MH18 Bluetooth audio module and an HXJ8002 mini audio amplifier module, managing to extend the LEDs and wire them up despite the lack of room. On the other side of the compact space, he fits a 4Ω 2 W mini speaker. For the sound to come out, the content creator drills a series of little holes in the shell. As finishing touches, he installs three tiny switches for play/pause, previous and next track, and volume control.

“From the choice of the perfect walnut shell to the installation of modules, amplifiers speakers, and a rechargeable battery, this project is a fusion of nature and technology,” writes the imaginative inventor. “Join us on this unique journey of creativity and innovation. Don't miss out on this extraordinary walnut shell speaker project—a must-watch for DIY enthusiasts and music aficionados!”

To stay up to date with Shirmohammadi's latest creations, you can subscribe to Penguin DIY's YouTube channel.

