Loving Dad Builds Adorable Child-Sized Camper for His Daughters

Mason Smith, also known as thedadsocial, is a successful influencer who posts heartwarming videos of him doing thoughtful acts for his wife and daughters. With over 3.8 million followers on TikTok and nearly 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Smith has built up quite the dedicated fan base, who find the creator's content to be an inspiring and refreshing example of healthy masculinity and great parenting.

Recently, Smith posted a video of him building his two young daughters—Berkeley and Hadley—an adorable blue camper by repurposing an old Power Wheel car. The idea popped into his head when his children had requested to go camping alone. While he wasn't going to let two young girls go on a solo camping trip, he still did his best to provide them with a sense of independence. Smith decided the best way to do this was to build them their own miniature camper.

After 12 hours of work, “a couple sheets of plywood, a second hand $25 powerwheel that was missing a wheel, a gallon a paint, [and] some RV accessories,” the camper was complete, and just in time for the family to leave for their first camping trip of the season. The end result was a blue camper that was light and small enough to be dragged behind a kid's Power Wheel car, but still large enough to fit both of Smith's daughters.

“This was one of my favorite things I’ve ever built because I know there are going to be so many memories that will be made in this little trailer,” Smith admits,” and I can’t wait for my kids to tell their kids about the time their dad built them their own mini travel trailer.”

This is far from the first example of Smith using his handy skills to make something for his family. He recently built an elaborate play structure in the backyard for his girls, complete with a swing set and elevated deck. He also constructed a set of long picnic tables for his wife's baby shower after consulting her Pinterest.

