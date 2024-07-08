Home / DIY

Loving Dad Builds Adorable Child-Sized Camper for His Daughters

By Sarah Currier on July 8, 2024
@dadsocial 12 hours, a couple sheets of plywood, a second hand $25 powerwheel that was missing a wheel, a gallon a paint, some RV accessories, and what do you have? A childhood filled with camping memories. I built this camper for my kids over the course of two days, finishing it just a few hours before leaving on our first camping trip of the season. And yes, both my daughters can fully fit inside. Though they probably will never go camping alone, you should have seen them rolling through the camp ground pulling this little trailer, it was incredible. I’d love to take a minute and say happy Father’s Day to all the amazing dads out there, keep it up, I’m proud of you! I teamed up with two of the coolest dads I know, and we each made our kiddos a mini travel trailer, go check out @DIY Heimwerker Interior and @Trevor trailers, and if you’re feeling up for it, we’d love to see a trailer you build! #traveltrailer #rv #kidsrv #powerwheel #trailer #camper #kidscamper #diydadchallange ♬ original sound – sped up sounds 🙂

Mason Smith, also known as thedadsocial, is a successful influencer who posts heartwarming videos of him doing thoughtful acts for his wife and daughters. With over 3.8 million followers on TikTok and nearly 3.5 million followers on Instagram, Smith has built up quite the dedicated fan base, who find the creator's content to be an inspiring and refreshing example of healthy masculinity and great parenting.

Recently, Smith posted a video of him building his two young daughters—Berkeley and Hadley—an adorable blue camper by repurposing an old Power Wheel car. The idea popped into his head when his children had requested to go camping alone. While he wasn't going to let two young girls go on a solo camping trip, he still did his best to provide them with a sense of independence. Smith decided the best way to do this was to build them their own miniature camper.

After 12 hours of work, “a couple sheets of plywood, a second hand $25 powerwheel that was missing a wheel, a gallon a paint, [and] some RV accessories,” the camper was complete, and just in time for the family to leave for their first camping trip of the season. The end result was a blue camper that was light and small enough to be dragged behind a kid's Power Wheel car, but still large enough to fit both of Smith's daughters.

“This was one of my favorite things I’ve ever built because I know there are going to be so many memories that will be made in this little trailer,” Smith admits,” and I can’t wait for my kids to tell their kids about the time their dad built them their own mini travel trailer.”

This is far from the first example of Smith using his handy skills to make something for his family. He recently built an elaborate play structure in the backyard for his girls, complete with a swing set and elevated deck. He also constructed a set of long picnic tables for his wife's baby shower after consulting her Pinterest.

To keep track of his latest building projects, you can follow Smith on Instagram and TikTok.

Mason Smith is an influencer who is best known for the thoughtful DIY projects that he creates for his family. Recently, he made a child-sized camper for his daughters.

@dadsocial There are very few things cuter than seeing my daughters drive around a campground in their power-wheel with that little travel trailer attached. And don’t worry, my wife and I were also camping in our trailer in the same campsite. And truth be told, there were naps taken, games played, and food eaten in their little trailer, but at the end of the night they ended up sleeping with us in our trailer. This was one of my favorite things I’ve ever built because I know there are going to be so many memories that will be made in this little trailer, and I can’t wait for my kids to tell their kids about the time their dad built them their own mini travel trailer. #kidstrailer #traveltrailer #diy #dad #powerwheel #trailer ♬ original sound – r & m <3 ⸆⸉

Mason Smith: Instagram | TikTok | YouTube
h/t: [Reddit]

