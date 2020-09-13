7 Work-From-Home Shed Makers Offering a Stylish Way To Get Some Much-Needed Space

Working from home has become a way of life for many of us. If you were suddenly thrust into conducting business from your dining table and are now itching for a space to call your own, look to a stylish tiny home for help. Work-from-home sheds have become extremely popular as they offer privacy and some much-needed distance from your other living areas.

The prefabricated sheds are manufactured by a number of companies that offer different styles and features. Many are around 100 square feet in size. This makes them large enough for a desk and some seating, so it’s time to go to work, your dedicated environment will be distraction-free. And their convenience doesn't end there; logistically, these structures aren't large enough to require a permit to build (although check your area's regulations).

Scroll down to see some options for prefabricated sheds that will improve your work from home experience. You can’t beat that commute!

The Mini Office by Dwellito starts small, with models at 64 square feet and sizes going up to 112 square feet. It's designed with a workspace in mind and the larger structures can accommodate up to two desks. You pick the finishes and extras, which include an air conditioning unit and a sheer window curtain.

Autonomous is known for its office furniture, but it has ventured into the world of prefabricated sheds with its Zen Work Pod. Minimalist in its design, the workspace is meant to promote a productive work lifestyle. It has no unnecessary design details and cultivates an open feel with vaulted ceilings. This space is great for if you want your new setup now; the pod is delivered within two to four days from purchase and the assembly can be done in less than 72 hours.

Maybe you want something more than just a space for a desk. If you’re looking for a way to practice some yoga in your work-from-home shed, opt for Kanga’s Modern Studio Luxe. The 320-square-foot space has a large open area with room for a bathroom. When not in use as an office, it can be a guest house for an out-of-town visitor.

Stating that each space is “tailored just for you,” Modern-Shed has three different sizes of structures that range from small to large. You'll work with a specialist at the company to create a shed that fits your needs, whether that’s room for a desk or something more.

Studio Shed makes office spaces in a variety of sizes that can be customized in their 3D Configurator. This allows you to design a place that will take your environment into consideration. There are hundreds of window and door orientations possible so that you get all the natural light you can in your office.

Serving the greater San Francisco Bay area, YardPods has something for everyone, whether you’re an avid DIYer or you prefer a turnkey unit. Their spaces—most that are 120 square feet or less—can be assembled by their team or by you, based on their construction drawings.

Summerwood has a variety of outdoor structures, ranging from gazebos to kid’s playhouses to offices for adults. Their Urban Studio has sleek, modern styling and is a customizable kit you’ll build (or pay someone to build) yourself.

