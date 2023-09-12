5 Flowers That Are Perfect for Pressing This Autumn

As summer changes into fall, there’s more time to spend indoors working on crafts. Flower pressing is a wonderful way to work with your hands and create wall art or cards with items from nature, allowing you to have a bit of the great outdoors while inside. Of course, spring and summer instantly conjure up images of freshly cut flowers, but there are still plenty of blossoms to work with through the autumn season.

We’ve compiled a list of five flowers that work particularly well for flower pressing. From clematis to dahlias and daisies, these flowers will brighten up your art project and leave you inspired.

And once you’ve picked out your flowers, you’ll be ready to start pressing. If you don’t know where to start, don’t worry. At My Modern Met Academy, we turned to flower-pressing artist Anna Zakirova to demonstrate how fresh blooms can become art in her class Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

In this hour-long online class, she’ll teach all the necessary skills to press fresh flowers and get you inspired to make your own creations. And, as it’s available on demand, you can watch as many times as you’d like, whenever you want.

So let’s see which flowers are particularly suited to this craft and then get started.

Here are 5 fall flowers that are perfect for flower pressing this autumn.

Clematis

There is a wide variety of this climbing plant, which is divided into three groups. When they flower depends on which group they fall into, with group three blooming in both summer and fall. Clematis come in many bright, vibrant colors, and with a single layer of petals, they are perfect for pressing.

Dahlia

Since most dahlias bloom until the fall frost begins, they make a great option for flower pressing throughout September and October. Available in a rainbow of colors, you’ll find dahlias as an endless source of inspiration.

Cosmos

Cosmos will flower until temperatures drop. In fact, the cosmos is actually October’s birth flower. These delicate blooms make a great addition to any composition.

Pansies

Pansies are a hardy, versatile plant that can brighten up your garden into the winter, making them a great option for flower pressing in cooler months. Not only that, they’ll keep their shape nicely and are available in many colors.

Gerbera Daisy

With their vivid colors and low-maintenance care, Gerbera daisies are a wonderful option for pressing. It’s easy to find these flowers in autumn colors, so you can even create a composition with rich reds, oranges, and yellows.

Want to learn how to press flowers but aren't sure where to start? Check out My Modern Met Academy's online class, Beyond Bouquets: Turning Pressed Flowers Into One-of-a-Kind Art.

