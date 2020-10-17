10+ Fall-Inspired Knitting and Crochet Patterns That Will Keep You Cozy All Season Long

Cozy knits and steaming cups of tea are the perfect fall accessories. Whether you are an experienced crafter or just beginning, knitting your own cold-weather clothes is both possible and fun. Knowing where to start is crucial; but once you have a few basic stitches mastered, you can produce your own scarves, blankets, holiday decorations, and more.

A festive fall of crafting awaits you! Scroll down for our list of knitting and crochet patterns for all abilities.

Learning the Basics

If you are new to knitting and crocheting, there are plenty of educational resources on the internet.

Crochet projects are done with a single crochet hook and can be quicker than knitting. Knitting, by contrast, uses two needles. While not hard to learn, knitting is generally the more complicated of the two crafts. You'll want to learn the basic knit stitch as well as casting on. This helpful video explains the knitting basics—even for absolute beginners. The purl stitch, which is another basic knitting technique, can also be learned through video tutorials.

Knitting needles and crochet hooks come in different sizes. This impacts the size of the stitches and how tight (or lose) the weave of your work will be. Bigger needles create a looser knit. Be careful to follow the pattern's requirements.

Although they use different tools, the same yarn considerations must be made for both knitting and crocheting. Yarn comes in strands of different widths. The thickness of the yarn may seem like a little detail, but it can greatly impact stitch count and the size of your final product. When reading a knitting or crocheting pattern, make sure to note the gauge of the yarn needed.

Knitting and Crochet Patterns for All Skill Levels

A Festive Knit Pumpkin

Decorate your mantlepiece with adorable knit pumpkins. Choose some orange yarn or the color of your favorite fall gourd. A free pattern is available on Ravelry.

A Cute Knit Scarf

A scarf is a classic beginner knitting project for good reason. Easy, wearable, and cute, there are so many scarf patterns for all abilities. Beginners can try this chunky-knit free pattern from Berroco. Another free color-blocked pattern from O Wool is perfect for minimalists.

A Quick Knit Headband

No matter your experience level, a knit headband is a quick project. Try out this ribbed design from Ravelry for starters. Or if you are feeling ready to try cable knit, this free pattern is a perfect introduction.

A Cozy Shawl

For walks in the autumn woods, knit an elegant shawl. This cool Outlander-inspired pattern is affordable and approachable. To crochet a shawl, check out this “casual cool” wrap.

The Cutest Hat for Kids

As the holiday season approaches, knit some adorable hats for the kids in your life. This Failynn Fox Cowl might be the cutest pattern on the internet. Beginner crochet enthusiasts can try these easy and colorful pom-pom hats from Yarnspirations.

An Ingenious Shoulder “Cozy”

Sometimes a little extra warmth goes a long way. This clever shoulder cozy pattern is inspired by Icelandic winter knitwear. Another cable-knit pattern gives a more Irish impression.

A Chunky-Knit Blanket

These chunky knit blankets are not only trendy but quick to craft thanks to the size of the yarn and needles. Try knitting the blanket using your arms instead of needles for a project you truly cannot put down. Want more instruction? Laura Birek offers an affordable pattern.

A Useful Coffee Cozy

Accessorize your hot beverages with these cute cozies. Nestle that Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte into this perfectly-sized pumpkin cozy. For fans of Oktoberfest, crochet these adorable colorful cozies with this easy pattern. (Just remember that knit cozies will not fully protect your fingers from heat.)

Festive Christmas Tree Ornaments

If the grocery store starts playing carols, it is time to think about trimming your tree. Get a head start by crafting these gorgeous tree ornaments for friends and family. A cute bedazzled tree pattern can also add extra pizzazz to your decorations.

Snuggly Sweaters

Knitting a sweater is a noble goal and may seem intimidating. However, after mastering some basics, this pattern by Madison Marie provides an easy path to your first sweater; the chunky-knit boat neck design is perfect for layering all fall long. For crocheting, this easy pattern for a textured turtleneck is comfy enough to spend all day in.

