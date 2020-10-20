9 DIY Halloween Decorations to Keep You Creative and Festive This Spooky Season

The spooky season has arrived! This Halloween may look slightly different for everyone due to social distancing and quarantine safety; but if you're spending Halloween at home, why not make your house into a spooky spectacle? There are plenty of easy and affordable DIY Halloween decorations that you can make in time for the big day. You can freak the family out with “eyeballs” floating in liquid soap or make your neighbors jealous with a stunning jet black wreath on the front door. And if “tricks” aren't your thing, you can make your home decor a “treat” with some candy corn creations everyone will love.

We've selected a handful of fun DIY projects for you and the whole family to get into the Halloween spirit. No matter what type of setup you want to create for All Hallows' Eve, you're bound to find something that suits your fancy. Scroll down for some spooky inspiration.

Try these quick and easy DIY Halloween crafts to decorate your home this spooky season.

A Haunted Wreath

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aimée Costello (@aimeecostello_) on Oct 5, 2020 at 2:04am PDT

A hot glue gun and spray paint is all you need to make a haunted wreath like this example by Aimée Costello. You can collect real greenery or simply paint the more durable plastic options available at craft stores. See this tutorial from Lemon Thistle for guidance. If you already have an old wreath lying around, you can try a candy corn makeover with this tutorial from In Between Laundry.

Potion Bottle Candleholders

Recycle empty wine bottles to make candleholders worthy of the Addam's family house. One simple way is to (carefully) drip hot wax from a candle in cool patterns and colors. Black matte spray paint also lends a dark vibe to your décor. If you are feeling adventurous, try this tutorial to craft mysterious potion bottles using creepy labels and spray paint.

Mad Scientist Centerpiece

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paper Mart (@papermart) on Sep 15, 2020 at 3:13pm PDT

Mad scientists preserve their specimens. You can make a creepy centerpiece with some mason jars and “specimens” of your own. Plastic spiders and rubber snakes would be excellent additions to your table. Find the easy instructions on Papermart.

Witches' Brooms For All the Coven

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne (@thedailydecorista) on Oct 6, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Any witch or wizard needs a broom. Whether it's a Quidditch-lover's costume prop or a nostalgic nod to Hocus Pocus, these brooms can easily be made with a few simple materials. In fact, TheDailyDecorista shows how to craft these magical brooms in under five minutes. Tuck them around your house to remind guests they are in a witch's lair.

Enchanting Painted Pumpkins

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sierra Miller (@sierralmiller) on Oct 5, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Painted pumpkins are some of the easiest Halloween DIY crafts. Clean and dry your pumpkins to prepare. Pick up some acrylic paint from your local craft store and let your creativity run wild. Permanent markers are also ideal for fine-lines and designs. Pastel colors can be a bold move, departing from the classic spooky Jack-O'-Lantern. If you've got an artistic sweet tooth, you might want to try your hand at turning mini pumpkins into delectable donuts.

Candy Corn…Everything

Candy corn is a staple of Halloween. It's also an incredibly versatile craft material. Try stringing a sweet garland by simply poking a needle and fishing line through these sugary kernals. You can also nestle some pillar candles into a hurricane candle holder full of candy corn for a delicious decoration. And if you're looking for a less-perishable treat, try making this candy corn wall ornament made from dyed coffee filters.

Icky Eyeball Soap

What is spookier than eyeballs floating in jars? Nothing. Using ping-pong balls and permanent markers, design your own eyes—bloodshot or beady. Suspend them in any liquid for creepy decoration, but try them in hand soap to liven up your bathroom sink (and maybe surprise a guest).

Devilish Candles

Candlelight makes everything spookier. Try this tutorial for tortured, bloody pillar candles that can be made from candles you may already own. A less gruesome option, these tissue paper image transfer pillar candles make an elegant addition to any living room. They can be made easily with a printer and a hair dryer.

Kid-Friendly Adorable Art

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stay at Home Activity Mom (@stayathomeactivitymom) on Oct 6, 2020 at 1:18pm PDT

Halloween is the perfect time to craft with the kids in your life. Try this adorable cat dot art idea from Stay at Home Activity Mom. Create a spider's web to hang on your kiddo's wall with this family-friendly tutorial from TheArtfulParent.

