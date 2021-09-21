15 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones

With their endless enthusiasm and infinite imaginations, kids are known for their creativity. And what better time to foster their artistic flair than the fall? On top of getting children into the holiday spirit, seasonal, hands-on projects are the perfect way for kids to keep cozy on those cool and crisp autumn days—especially when the kits and supplies are as creative as they are.
These fall crafts for kids offer autumn-loving little ones unique alternatives to carved pumpkins and traced-hand turkeys. Miniature fiber artists will love stitching a fantastic felt fox, while petite painters will have a hoot decorating their own owl. Other crafty kits include a pie set perfect for tiny hands and some seasonal clip-art for aspiring designers.
In any case, each kit is sure to turn the apple of your eye into a budding artist!
Kick off a creative holiday season for your little ones with these fall crafts for kids.
Yarn Tree
Origami Bookmark
Stick Colored Pencils
Paintable Ceramic Owl
Leaf Cookie Cutters
Woodland Watercolors
Felted Fox
Kids' Bead Sewing
Felt Animal Garland
Solar Photography Kit
DIY Birdfeeder
Stamped Cross Stitch Hedgehog
Play Food Set
Felt Acorn Kit
Seasonal Clipart
Looking for seasonal projects geared toward grown-ups? Check out our selection of fall crafts!
This article has been edited and updated.
