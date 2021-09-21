Home / DIY

15 Fall Craft Kits and Supplies for Autumn-Loving Little Ones

By Kelly Richman-Abdou on September 20, 2021
Fall Crafts for Kids

With their endless enthusiasm and infinite imaginations, kids are known for their creativity. And what better time to foster their artistic flair than the fall? On top of getting children into the holiday spirit, seasonal, hands-on projects are the perfect way for kids to keep cozy on those cool and crisp autumn days—especially when the kits and supplies are as creative as they are.

These fall crafts for kids offer autumn-loving little ones unique alternatives to carved pumpkins and traced-hand turkeys. Miniature fiber artists will love stitching a fantastic felt fox, while petite painters will have a hoot decorating their own owl. Other crafty kits include a pie set perfect for tiny hands and some seasonal clip-art for aspiring designers.

In any case, each kit is sure to turn the apple of your eye into a budding artist!

Kick off a creative holiday season for your little ones with these fall crafts for kids.

 

Yarn Tree

 

Origami Bookmark

 

Stick Colored Pencils

Fall Crafts for Kids

BSIRI | $6.10

 

Paintable Ceramic Owl

DIY Ceramic Owl Kit

ADOOPING | $16.99

 

Leaf Cookie Cutters

Autumn Crafts for Kids

Anyana | $9.75

 

Woodland Watercolors

Autumn Crafts for Kids

Dana Fox | $22.07

 

Felted Fox

Autumn Crafts for Kids

LauraDan | $23.81

 

Kids' Bead Sewing

 

Felt Animal Garland

 

Solar Photography Kit

 

DIY Birdfeeder

 

Stamped Cross Stitch Hedgehog

 

Play Food Set

 

Felt Acorn Kit

 

Seasonal Clipart

DIY for Kids

everysunsun | $9.48

Looking for seasonal projects geared toward grown-ups? Check out our selection of fall crafts!

 

This article has been edited and updated.

