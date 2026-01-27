My Modern Met was in Montreal to visit Igloofest and had the opportunity to visit Montreal Museum of Fine Arts with their support. However, all opinions in this article are written from an honest, unbiased perspective.

Indigenous Artist’s “History Paintings” Capture Perspectives of Marginalized People Instead of Colonizers

By Sara Barnes on January 27, 2026
Kent Monkman (1965-), “Protecting the Medicines,” 2023. Courtesy of the artist. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

In the 17th century, the French Royal Academy coined the term history painting to describe large-scale works that were generally understood to depict an important event or action involving many people. The happenings could be historical, religious, or even mythological in nature. This genre was particularly influential between the 15th and 19th centuries—even before there was a name for it. While we might look at these paintings and instantly associate them with the long past, Canadian artist Kent Monkman ushers them into the present with his monumental compositions.

Monkman is a First Nations artist of Cree ancestry who combines history painting with a contemporary point of view. And now, a solo exhibition of his work is on view at the Montreal Museum of Fine Art (MMFA), with 40 paintings on display. Titled History is Painted by the Victors, the pieces depict compositions that have the hallmarks of the style: large, sprawling scenes featuring several or more individuals with everything realistically rendered.

Where Monkman’s work differs is in the finer points of its content. Although he borrows from the visual language of European painting—recalling George Catlin and Albert Bierstadt, as well as the masters like Rembrandt and Rubens—Monkman paints people and the territories that have shaped Turtle Island (North America). His scenes have the veneer of the historic genre, but a closer look at Monkman’s subjects reveals themes of climate change, ecological stewardship, the consequences of government policies on historically marginalized peoples, intergenerational trauma, and the role of Two-Spirit queer and transgender Indigenous communities.

The MMFA exhibition features an installation of two of Monkman’s paintings from the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Titled mistikôsiwak (Wooden Boat People), it marks the first time the diptych has been exhibited in Canada. The two paintings that comprise it are Welcoming the Newcomers and Resurgence of the People. Within both works is the humorous and mischievous Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, who acts as Monk’s alter-ego, in the tradition of how non-Indigenous artists working in the American West would paint themselves into their works.

History is Painted by the Victors is on view at MMFA until March 8, 2026.

Kent Monkman (1965-), “mistikôsiwak (Wooden Boat People): Resurgence of the People,” 2019. The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, Purchase, Donald R. Sobey Foundation CAF Canada Project Gift. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “Trappers of Men,” 2006. MMFA, purchase, Horsley and Annie Townsend Bequest, anonymous gift and gift of Dr. Ian Hutchison. © Kent Monkman. Photo MMFA, Christine Guest

Kent Monkman (1965-), “The Great Mystery,” 2023. Hood Museum of Art, Dartmouth, purchased through the Miriam H. and S. Sidney Stoneman Acquisition
Fund. © and image courtesy of Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “Intermediary study for The Going Away Song,” 2024. Sobey Art Foundation Collection. © and courtesy of Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “The Deluge,” 2019. Private collection, Canada. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “Saturnalia,” 2017. Collection of Alfredo and Moira Romano. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “The King’s Beavers,” 2011. MMFA, gift of the artist and W. Bruce C. Bailey in honour of Nathalie Bondil to mark the 150th anniversary of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts. © Kent Monkman. Photo MMFA, Christine Guest

Kent Monkman (1965-), “Sunday in the Park,” 2010. Collection of Belinda Stronach. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

Kent Monkman (1965-), “Constellation of Knowledge,” 2022. Collection of Pierre Lassonde. © and image courtesy Kent Monkman

Exhibition Information:
Kent Monkman
History Is Painted by the Victors
September 27, 2025–March 8, 2026
Montreal Museum of Fine Arts
1380 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1J5, Canada

Kent Monkman: Website | Instagram

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.

