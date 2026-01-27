Indigenous Artist’s “History Paintings” Capture Perspectives of Marginalized People Instead of Colonizers

In the 17th century, the French Royal Academy coined the term history painting to describe large-scale works that were generally understood to depict an important event or action involving many people. The happenings could be historical, religious, or even mythological in nature. This genre was particularly influential between the 15th and 19th centuries—even before there was a name for it. While we might look at these paintings and instantly associate them with the long past, Canadian artist Kent Monkman ushers them into the present with his monumental compositions.

Monkman is a First Nations artist of Cree ancestry who combines history painting with a contemporary point of view. And now, a solo exhibition of his work is on view at the Montreal Museum of Fine Art (MMFA), with 40 paintings on display. Titled History is Painted by the Victors, the pieces depict compositions that have the hallmarks of the style: large, sprawling scenes featuring several or more individuals with everything realistically rendered.

Where Monkman’s work differs is in the finer points of its content. Although he borrows from the visual language of European painting—recalling George Catlin and Albert Bierstadt, as well as the masters like Rembrandt and Rubens—Monkman paints people and the territories that have shaped Turtle Island (North America). His scenes have the veneer of the historic genre, but a closer look at Monkman’s subjects reveals themes of climate change, ecological stewardship, the consequences of government policies on historically marginalized peoples, intergenerational trauma, and the role of Two-Spirit queer and transgender Indigenous communities.

The MMFA exhibition features an installation of two of Monkman’s paintings from the collection at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Titled mistikôsiwak (Wooden Boat People), it marks the first time the diptych has been exhibited in Canada. The two paintings that comprise it are Welcoming the Newcomers and Resurgence of the People. Within both works is the humorous and mischievous Miss Chief Eagle Testickle, who acts as Monk’s alter-ego, in the tradition of how non-Indigenous artists working in the American West would paint themselves into their works.

History is Painted by the Victors is on view at MMFA until March 8, 2026.

Exhibition Information :

Kent Monkman

History Is Painted by the Victors

September 27, 2025–March 8, 2026

Montreal Museum of Fine Arts

1380 Sherbrooke St W, Montreal, Quebec H3G 1J5, Canada

My Modern Met granted permission to feature photos by Montreal Museum of Fine Arts.