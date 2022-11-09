Home / News

Muslim Women From the Indian Region of Kerala Set Hijab on Fire in Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

By Regina Sienra on November 9, 2022
Muslim Women From the Indian Region of Kerala Set Hijab on Fire in Solidarity With Iranian Protesters

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

After the death of Mahsa Amini, who fell into a coma and then died while in custody of Iran's morality police, protests have erupted across Iran, and an outpouring of support has flooded in from around the world. Amini, a 22-year-old woman visiting Tehran in September, was arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly.” Her death inspired women all over Iran and other countries to ditch the hijab or cut off their hair as a sign of protest. The latest act of solidarity against hijab enforcement comes from Kerala, India, where a group of female Muslim demonstrators set a hijab on fire.

The protest took place during a seminar about free thinking in Kozhikode, run by the rationalist organization Kerala Yukthivadi Sangham. While the hijab was being lit, other women held signs featuring messages of support and a picture of Amini. It's the first incident of a hijab burning reported in the country. While India is a secular state by law and Kerala is considered a progressive region in comparison with the rest of India, some families and communities enforce the use of a hijab, so the muslim women who join these protests could face some form of retaliation.

Regardless of the consequences, people around the world are showing they empathize with the women of Iran and are emboldened to have their voices heard. The hijab, which became mandatory for women and girls over the age 9 to wear in Iran shortly after the 1979 revolution, is more than just a piece of fabric or a sign of modesty because of the strict observance set in place. Though the hijab was made mandatory decades ago, the election of the ultraconservative president Ebrahim Raisi in 2021 made enforcement much more vigorous and violent. By burning the hijab, women are ridding themselves of symbolic oppression. It is a fight for their freedom to choose what they wear.

When a movement in any country emerges, it's always reassuring to know the plea of the people is being heard and supported by those abroad. Though there is support from people in foreign lands, Iranian women continue carrying the baton for liberty to the chant of “Women, life, freedom,” and defying the oppressive authorities at all levels. Sadly, it is reported that 321 protesters have been killed, and over a thousand have been indicted for joining the unrest. Nevertheless, the women of Iran keep on fighting and rising against those who want to dictate what they can or cannot wear.

A group of female Muslim demonstrators in Kerala, India, set a hijab on fire to show their solidarity with the women of Iran.

h/t: [India Today]

Related Articles:

Dazzling Architectural Portraits Capture Intricate Interiors of Historic Iranian Mosques

Female Iranian Photographer Captures Action From Nearby Roof When Stadium Bans Women

British Physicist Creates Over 1,600 Wikipedia Pages for Women Scientists and Scientists of Color

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Scores Big and Will Now Be Paid the Same as Men’s Team

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

McDonald’s Adult Happy Meal Toys Are Being Sold for Thousands of Dollars on eBay
Egyptian Archeologists Request the Return of the Rosetta Stone and Other Artifacts
Michael J. Fox and Christopher Lloyd Have Emotional ‘Back to the Future’ Reunion at New York Comic Con
3,000-Year-Old Canoe Found in Wisconsin Is Oldest One Ever Discovered in Great Lakes
McDonald’s Is Offering Adult Happy Meals in October, With an Artsy Twist
Women in Iran are Cutting Their Hair and Burning Hijabs in Protest Against Oppression

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

The Queen’s Corgis and Horses Say Their Last Goodbye to the Historic Monarch
8-Year-Old Receives One of the Last Letters Ever Written by Queen Elizabeth II
Over a Million “Royal Bees” Were Informed of Queen Elizabeth II’s Passing
Naive U.S. Tourist Asked the Queen to Take a Photo of Him With Her Bodyguard
JWST Captures Possibly the Most Perfect Einstein Ring Galaxy Ever Seen
How World Leaders and Celebrities Are Reacting to Queen Elizabeth II’s Death

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.