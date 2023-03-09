Home / Inspiring

Miraculous Survival Story of Kevin Hines, a Man Who Jumped off the Golden Gate Bridge

By Jessica Stewart on March 9, 2023
Kevin Hines at the Golden Gate Bridge

Photo: Screenshot from YouTube
This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase, My Modern Met may earn an affiliate commission. Please read our disclosure for more info.

On September 25, 2000, 19-year-old Kevin Hines approached the Golden Gate Bridge. He'd arrived on a bus, determined to end his own life. Unfortunately, he was not alone in his thoughts. According to CNN, San Francisco's iconic bridge is the number one suicide spot in the United States and the second most used spot in the world. The bridge has a 98% fatality rate, but Hines, who suffers from bipolar disorder, was one of the lucky ones. He survived.

In 2018, Hines told his story to ABC News, recalling the feeling he had the moment that he jumped. “Instant regret, powerful, overwhelming,” he remembers feeling. “As I fell, all I wanted to do was reach back to the rail, but it was gone. The thoughts in those four seconds, it was ‘What have I just done? I don't want to die.'”

Luckily for Hines, he turned around in mid-air and hit the water in a seated position. While he shattered three vertebrae in the fall, he was still alive. While he soon surfaced, it's no surprise that given his injuries, it was hard to stay afloat. That's when something incredible happened.

“Something began circling beneath me, and I mean something very large, very slimy, and very alive,” Hines recalls. “And I'm freaking out, and I'm thinking ‘You've got to be kidding me, I didn't die jumping off that stupid bridge, and a shark is going to eat me?.' I realized I'm not trying to stay afloat. I'm now lying on my back, being kept buoyant by this thing.”

Whatever it was, it kept Hines afloat until he was rescued by the Coast Guard. It was only later when he received a letter from someone who had witnessed the entire event from the bridge, that he discovered what had come to his rescue.

Sunset view of the Golden Gate Bridge and fog from Battery Spenc

Photo: appalachianview/Depositphotos

“Kevin, I'm so very glad you're alive,” the letter read. “I was standing less than two feet from you when you jumped. Until this day, no one had told me whether you lived or died. By the way, it wasn't a shark. There was a sea lion and the people above looking down believed it to be keeping you afloat.”

While the Coast Guard officer who saved Hines didn't see the sea lion, he told ABC News that a second witness came into the station after the rescue and confirmed that they'd also seen the animal help Hines.

Today Hines, who wrote a book about his experience, is a mental health advocate who travels the world speaking about suicide prevention. He now manages his bipolar disorder with medication and has gone on to get married. And while he still occasionally struggles with dark thoughts, he now has the tools to reach out to work through these issues.

Hines is also one of many who have pushed for a suicide barrier on the Golden Gate Bridge. In 2014, funding was approved for a stainless-steel safety net to be fabricated and installed under the bridge. While completion was estimated for 2021, the project was delayed due to ballooning costs and the sale of the original firm that won the build contract. It's now estimated to be completed in December 2023, at a cost of $400 million—nearly double the original estimate. Still, it's a day that can't come soon enough in Hines' eyes.

When he first saw pieces of the net installed, he was moved to tears. “That bridge is a harbinger of death, as beautiful as it is, but it won’t be after 2021,” he said in 2019. And while his dream won't be realized until later this year, the full completion of the net will surely bring him and others who have grappled with the impact of suicide great solace.

As he makes it his mission to bring more awareness about mental health, Hines is very active in posting videos on YouTube and also hosts a podcast. In 2018, he released a documentary about his life, Suicide: The Ripple Effect. The film, which has been viewed by half a million people across seven countries, is holding a free virtual screening on March 21, 2023. If you are interested in viewing the film, please register online as there is limited capacity.

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. If you're in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

When Kevin Hines was 19 years old, he survived a jump from the Golden Gate Bridge.

Now, he is a mental health advocate that speaks about suicide prevention.

Suicide: The Ripple Effect is a film that follows his journey.

Related Articles:

Powerful Suicide Prevention Campaign Challenges What Suicidal Looks Like

UNICEF Reports That 1 in 7 of the World’s Youth Has a Mental Health Diagnosis

Mental Health Lifeline (988) Is Reaching More People in Need, Early Data Suggests

Study Says Walking in Nature Can Reduce Negative Feelings Among Those With Depression

Jessica Stewart

Jessica Stewart is a Contributing Writer and Digital Media Specialist for My Modern Met, as well as a curator and art historian. Since 2020, she is also one of the co-hosts of the My Modern Met Top Artist Podcast. She earned her MA in Renaissance Studies from University College London and now lives in Rome, Italy. She cultivated expertise in street art which led to the purchase of her photographic archive by the Treccani Italian Encyclopedia in 2014. When she’s not spending time with her three dogs, she also manages the studio of a successful street artist. In 2013, she authored the book 'Street Art Stories Roma' and most recently contributed to 'Crossroads: A Glimpse Into the Life of Alice Pasquini'. You can follow her adventures online at @romephotoblog.
Read all posts from Jessica Stewart
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Demi Lang
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Floor Geibels
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Khara Plicanic
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Son’s Viral LinkedIn Post About His Dad’s Job Loss Lands Him Multiple Job Offers
Cheerleading Squad’s Music Is Cut Off During Routine So Supportive Crowd Steps in To Help
Heartwarming Video Shows Jack Black and Terminally Ill Fan Singing ‘School of Rock’ Song Together
10 Fearless Women From History Who Fought for a Better Future
Man Who Was Illiterate at 18 Is Now Youngest Black Professor at Cambridge University at 37
8-Year-Old Helps Raise Money for His Favorite Waffle House Worker To Buy a Family Car

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Santa Fe High School Shooting Survivor Pays Tribute to Fallen Classmates During ‘American Idol’ Audition
Dutch Woman Breaks Track and Field Record That Had Been Unbeaten in 41 Years
11 Trailblazing Female Scientists That You Need to Know
Students Raise $270K for 80-Year-Old Custodian Who Came Out of Retirement After His Rent Went Up
Functionally Illiterate Man Teaches Himself To Read and Has “BookTok” Cheering Him On
Bindi Irwin Honors What Would Have Been Her Late Father Steve Irwin’s 61st Birthday

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.