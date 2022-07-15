A suicide prevention campaign is using photography to send a powerful message. Called The Last Photo, it shares the last picture of someone before they died by suicide. Accompanying the image is a story about the person, as told by the family or friends who shared it. The Last Photo is the work of Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), a charitable organization based in the UK. Through the project, the organization is emphasizing that “suicidal doesn’t always look suicidal.”

It’s often not easy for someone to ask for help when they are suffering. According to the organization’s own research, 61% would struggle to tell someone if they felt suicidal. This is why The Last Photo is so important; it shows that sometimes a smile is a mask, and this can make it hard—or even impossible—to know that someone is having suicidal ideations.

A look through the photo gallery drives this sad fact home. Among the 50 people included in The Last Photo is Ravi, a man who died when he was 30. “He was a talented photographer and hockey player,” his sister, Lhara, wrote, “and this photo is taken at a social event with his hockey friends.

“He was my knowledgeable, older sibling, who always challenged me to be the best version of myself that I could be. I wouldn't be where I am without him. We had no idea that he suffered with depression until a couple of months before he took his own life and even then, we didn't realize it was as bad as it was.”

CALM is hoping that by starting conversations, we can all help prevent suicide. “By removing the stigma that surrounds suicide, we can make it an everyday conversation. Together we can make it easier for everyone to talk about how they’re feeling. Openly. Without judgment. Without shame. So that no one has to struggle on their own.”

If you or someone you know has suicidal thoughts, please reach out for help. You can find a helpline in your area, by visiting the International Association for Suicide Prevention helpline. Starting on July 16, if you're in the United States, you can dial 988 to speak with a mental health professional, 24/7, in English or in Spanish. The lifeline also uses Language Line Solutions to provide translation services in over 250 additional languages.

