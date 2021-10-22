Home / News

UNICEF Reports That 1 in 7 of the World’s Youth Has a Mental Health Diagnosis

By Madeleine Muzdakis on October 22, 2021
One in Seven of the World’s Youth Have a Mental Health Diagnosis, UNICEF Finds

Photo: HOTPHOTOPIE/DepositPhotos

The COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on mental health. The world's youth has been particularly affected, experiencing increases in anxiety and depression. Isolated from friends and worried about loved ones, children's mental health needs protecting now more than ever. In their 2021 report The State of the World's Children, UNICEF announced that one in seven of the world's children (age 10 to 19) live with a diagnosed mental health disorder.

UNICEF's report details the experiences of youths across the world. Much of that picture is rather grim. According to a survey by UNICEF and Gallup administered across 21 countries of youths aged 15–24, one in five reported feeling depressed or disinterested in activities (a symptom of depression). Sadly, suicide is the fifth leading cause of death among people aged 10 to 19, globally. Perhaps the most stunning finding announced by the report is the prevalence of mental health disorder diagnoses among children. One in seven, or 13%, of global youth, are estimated to live with a diagnosis.

The data shows that diagnosis is more common in the Middle East, North Africa, North America, and Western Europe. However, mental health disorders are experienced by children around the world. Certain risks are not evenly distributed. The report notes with respect to depression: “Those most at risk include the millions who are forced from their homes, scarred by conflict and serious adversity, and deprived of access to schooling, protection and support.”

This picture of global mental health is sobering and concerning. Perhaps even more concerning is the lack of investment in infrastructure and programs to protect the minds of youths. Government spending globally is minimal on matters of mental health. In poor countries, even less is invested. Access is inequitable. This under-investment is not saving money, UNICEF emphasizes. They estimate that not addressing the problem of mental health costs the world $387.2 billion in U.S. currency. Human potential is priceless, but quantifying estimates makes an important point. The world cannot afford to ignore mental suffering.

What can be done? UNICEF is advocating for “commitment, communication, and action.” These steps should extend from parents to governments. Within your community, you can advocate for more funding for mental health services, particularly those targeted towards youth. Especially vulnerable children—such as those living in poverty, LGBTQ+ kids, and refugees—are in special need of accepting services. Change begins at home, and today you can start by checking in with the kids in your life.

UNICEF found that one in seven youths around the world have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder.

1 in 7 Youth Across the World Have Mental Health Conditions

Photo: DIEGO_CERVO/DepositPhotos

Infrastructure and support from governments are critical for the world's youth. Family and friends can also help, beginning with one simple question.

h/t: [Mashable]

Related Articles:

Interview: Photojournalist Uses Polaroids to Document the Faces of the Refugee Crisis

20+ Free Resources to Keep Your Kids Educated and Entertained While at Home

Interview: Artist with Anxiety Illustrates Mental Health Tips She Learns in Therapy

10 Expressive Photographers Whose Poignant Images Shed Light on Depression

Madeleine Muzdakis

Madeleine Muzdakis is a Contributing Writer at My Modern Met and a historian of early modern Britain & the Atlantic world. She holds a BA in History and Mathematics from Brown University and an MA in European & Russian Studies from Yale University. Madeleine has worked in archives and museums for years with a particular focus on photography and arts education. When she isn’t writing, she enjoys hiking, film photography, and reading while cuddling with her cat Georgia.
Read all posts from Madeleine Muzdakis
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
Featured Products Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

7-Foot-Tall Statue of Harambe the Gorilla Confronts Wall Street’s Iconic ‘Charging Bull’
Animator and Disney Legend Ruthie Tompson Who Worked With Walt Disney Dies at the Age of 111
100 Afghan Musicians, Music Students, and Teachers Successfully Escaped the Taliban
Notre Dame Will Reopen in 2024 Before the Summer Olympics in Paris
NASA Will Launch James Webb Space Telescope To Capture Cosmic Views of the Universe
Researchers Discover Fossilized Footprints of First Humans in North America

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Afghan Boys Are Using Social Media to Protest Taliban Banning Girls From Going to School
World’s Largest Tree Is Wrapped in Protective Foil Blanket To Keep It Safe From Wildfires
Afghan Women Are Sharing Photos of Colorful Traditional Dresses in Protest of Taliban Clothing Mandate
Biotech Company Raises $15 Million to Bring the Woolly Mammoth Back to Life
Limited Edition Pokémon x OREO Cookies Are Like Edible Pokémon Cards
101-Year-Old Woman Is Still Working on a Lobster Boat With No Plans To Retire

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.