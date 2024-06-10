Home / Inspiring / Good News

Toddler From Ghana Is Declared ‘World’s Youngest Male Artist’ by Guinness World Records

By Regina Sienra on June 10, 2024

Many children are natural born artists. After all, they possess boundless imagination and approach colors and shapes with a unique curiosity. That's why it would be hard to spot the youngest artist on Earth;  however, Guinness World Records has found him. Ghanian toddler Ace-Liam Ankrah, who will be 2 years old in July, has been named “World’s Youngest Male Artist” after fulfilling specific requirements needed to qualify.

Ace-Liam created his first painting at just 6 months old, aptly titled The Crawl. His mother, artist Chantelle Kuukua Eghan, needed to keep him entertained while she worked on her own projects. “I spread out a canvas on the floor and added paint to it, and then in the process of crawling he ended up spreading all the colors on the canvas,” she told AP. After that, and prompted by his mother, he continued to paint.

The boy has created his vibrant, expressive works using acrylic paint. After selecting the canvas size and paint colors, his mother opens the bottles for him, and lets his imagination run wild. Eghan now sees Ace-Liam as a budding Jackson Pollock, who also pouring paint across the canvas in his famous drip paintings. ​​“Jackson Pollock allowed his inner child to still be with him, even when he was old,” she told BBC News. “His work is vibrant and spontaneous, and that is how I see my son’s work.”

Eghan decided to apply for the record last June. In November 2023, Guinness World Records told her that to break a previous record, her son needed to exhibit his work and sell paintings. She then arranged for Ace-Liam’s first exhibition at the Museum of Science and Technology in Accra in January 2024, where nine out of 10 of his pieces listed were sold. Ghana’s first lady, Rebecca Akufo-Addo, attended the exhibition and even commissioned a piece from him.

“His abstract paintings are inspired by the world around him: colors, shapes, textures and his mood,” says Eghan. “Every painting is an expression of his curiosity and joy in discovering new things.” Each of Ace-Liam's painting sessions can last anywhere from a few minutes to about half an hour, depending on his interest at the moment. “Sometimes he leaves a painting and comes back to it after a couple of days to finish it,” Eghan shares. “Once he’s done, he says, ‘Mama, finish.’”

So far, Ace-Liam has sold 15 paintings during his brief career—excluding The Crawl, which his mom aims to keep in the family. There are plans to hold an auction soon for his new paintings, in addition to looking for new opportunities for her son, such as applying for scholarships and helping him sell paintings to an international audience. Overall, she hopes to inspire other parents to discover and nurture their children’s talents—and she’s happy to see how far her kid can go. “He is painting and growing and playing in the whole process,” she says.

You can stay up to date on this tiny toddler’s artistic journey by following Ace-Liam’s Instagram.

Ghanian toddler Ace-Liam Ankrah, who will turn 2 in July, has been named “World’s Youngest Male Artist” by Guinness World Records.

Ace-Liam created his first painting at just 6 months old. The artwork is aptly titled The Crawl.

After selecting the canvas size and paint colors, his mother opens the bottles for him, and lets his imagination run wild.

Guinness World Records told his mom that to break a previous record, Ace-Liam needed to exhibit his work and sell paintings. The toddler went on to exhibit and sell 9 out 10 exhibited works.

“His abstract paintings are inspired by the world around him: colors, shapes, textures and his mood.”

Ace-Liam Ankrah: Instagram
h/t: [Smithsonian Magazine]

Related Articles:

2-Year-Old Painter Is Selling His Colorful Artwork for Up to $7,000

6-Year-Old Is Told Her Painting Is “Wrong” by Teacher, So the Internet Steps in to Uplift Her

18 Toddler-Friendly Art Supplies for Teeny Tiny Artists

The “World’s Youngest Makeup Artist” Transforms Herself and Her Family Into Spooky Creatures

Regina Sienra

Regina Sienra is a Staff Writer at My Modern Met. Based in Mexico City, Mexico, she holds a bachelor’s degree in Communications with specialization in Journalism from the National Autonomous University of Mexico. She has 10+ years’ experience in Digital Media, writing for outlets in both English and Spanish. Her love for the creative arts—especially music and film—drives her forward every day.
Read all posts from Regina Sienra
Become a
My Modern Met Member
As a member, you'll join us in our effort to support the arts.
Become a Member
Explore member benefits
My Modern Met - Academy Logo

Learn From
Top Artists

 VIEW ALL COURSES
Danison Fronda
Dimitra Milan
Melissa de Nobrega
Melissa de Nobrega
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Dimitra Milan
Dimitra Milan
Margherita Cole
Belinda Richards
Floor Geibels
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Belinda Richards
Belinda Richards
Maria Zamyatina
Demi Lang
Maria Zamyatina
Floor Geibels
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Anna Sokolova
Megan Elizabeth
Megan Elizabeth
Anna Zakirova
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Dimitra Milan
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
Khara Plicanic
Khara Plicanic
Anna Zakirova
Nitika Ale
My Modern Met Store Shop All Products
Vintage-Inspired Bird Scarf
by Shovava
$62.00
Frida Kahlo Action Figure
by Today is Art Day
$29.99
Big Wooden Cat Pile Game
by Comma
$39.95
Viviva Colorsheets
by Viviva Colorsheets
$19.95
Shop All Products

Related Articles

Environmental Activist Saves One of the Largest Forests in India From Harmful Coal Mining
2-Year-Old Painter Is Selling His Colorful Artwork for Up to $7,000
Two Pandas Will Return to the Smithsonian in Washington D.C. Later This Year
One Lucky Influencer Will Get Paid $100K To Swim in Pools in All 50 States This Summer
16-Year-Old Wins Highest Prize of $75,000 in Prestigious Science Fair for Her Work on Biomedical Implants
Mexico City Taqueria Becomes First Taco Stand in the World to Earn a Michelin Star

Sponsored Content

More on My Modern Met

Billionaire Surprises Grads With $1,000 Each, Encourages Them To Give Half to Charity
Mini Paintings of Bizarrely Cute Hybrid Creatures With Big Shiny Eyes
Broaden Your Creative Skills and Save Big With Our Abstract Painting Bundle
Artist’s Hyperrealistic Paintings Reflect the Vulnerability and Beauty of Animals in the Wild
Japan Gifts the U.S. 250 Cherry Trees for 250th Anniversary of Declaration of Independence
Inspiring Free Solo Climber’s Charity Provides Solar Power to Communities in Need

My Modern Met

Celebrating creativity and promoting a positive culture by spotlighting the best sides of humanity—from the lighthearted and fun to the thought-provoking and enlightening.