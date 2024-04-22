Home / Design / Style

The “World’s Youngest Makeup Artist” Transforms Herself and Her Family Into Spooky Creatures

By Regina Sienra on April 22, 2024

From a young age, many children take an interest in makeup, especially little girls. While most are attracted to the playfulness of feminine looks, one girl was instead drawn to the creative possibilities of special effects (SFX) makeup. A 6-year-old named Dakota Patton is now being lauded as the “World’s Youngest Makeup Artist.” Despite her age, she has mastered her craft, transforming herself and her family into spooky creatures and pop culture characters with a level of detail that has impressed special effects makeup experts.

Dakota's SFX makeup adventure started about three years ago, during a family movie night. After watching The Dark Knight, the girl was bewitched by the Joker's makeup, and was set on recreating it herself. After convincing her parents, they took her to Party City for makeup supplies. Thinking it would amount to a funny story, they never expected their child to nail the look. “From her color coordination to the way she recreated the details, everything was spot on,” Dakota's dad, Jarell, told POPSUGAR.

She then moved on to other characters, like Pennywise and Venom. The budding SFX makeup artist polished her abilities by watching YouTube tutorials. “YouTube videos made me feel like I could create the makeup looks,” the girl says. “When I first started watching them I would look at Madeyewlook's page a lot.” After noting her daughter's talent, the proud dad helped her set up an Instagram account to document her creations.

Now, she has created dozens of looks, which range from the fantastic to the truly scary. She created a Mondrian-inspired makeup look, turned herself into Beetlejuice and Annabelle, and even transformed her sister and dad into The Nun and the Grinch, respectively. Her family has supported her throughout her venture by sitting for her and modeling for most of her creations. Since many of Dakota's creations are in the bloody and gory territory, many have wondered if it's appropriate for a kid as young as Dakota to be into that. To them, the girl says that she has always known that the scary characters she's seen on TV, amusement parks, and the makeup conventions she now frequents, are fake.

Dakota now dreams of being the best makeup artist in the world—and she may well be on her way. She's known as “The Princess of SFX,” and has had the chance to meet up with the greats of her craft, like Academy Award winners Ve Neill (Beetlejuice, Mrs. Doubtfire, Ed Wood) and Michael Westmore (Mask, Star Trek). For now, she is really excited to go to Disney World with her family, and has planned makeups for all her family. First up, she says, “Dad could be Cinderella.”

See her work her magic in action:

Dakota Patton: Instagram | YouTube
h/t: [Popsugar]

