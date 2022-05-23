These Embroidered Vegetables Look Like They Were Plucked Straight From a Garden

There's more than one way to grow a vegetable garden. Japanese artist @konekono_kitsune cultivates their own fresh produce using a needle and thread. From turnips to snap peas to bell peppers, their embroidery art is lush enough to fill a cornucopia.

All of these hand-stitched veggies are rendered with three-dimensional texture so that they better resemble their real-life counterparts. @konekono_kitsune shows off their accuracy by photographing every finished piece over their inspiration. For instance, their rendition of kale mimics the curly consistency of the leaves with tangles of different knots.

Additionally, many of @konekono_kitsune's finished works feature a composition with three illustrations of the vegetable. The artist uses this design to create a pleasing repeating pattern with slight variations to the plant, such as in the bend of the leaves or the angle of the crop. For example, their embroidery of a bell pepper features two whole veggies from different angles and one view of a cut piece with the seeds inside.

Scroll down to see more embroidery art by @konekono_kitsune, and follow the artist on Instagram to keep up to date with their latest work.

Japanese artist @konekono_kitsune creates embroidery art that looks like real vegetables.

The artist often stitches a bundle of three next to each other, with slight variations in composition.

Whether it's one or three thread illustrations, each leafy green is remarkably realistic.

The embroidery features a wide range of veggies as well as a variety of stitches to mimic colors and textures.

Though you can't eat these veggies, the good part is that they also don't require a green thumb to maintain.

This is what you could call a true feast for the eyes.

konekono_kitsune: Instagram

All images via @konekono_kitsune.

Related Articles:

Embroidery Artist Uses Dried Leaves as an Unconventional Canvas for Exquisite Bird Portraits

Embroidery Artist Stitches 3D Hairstyles of People Enjoying a Clear Night Sky

Vivid Floral Embroidery Art Woven onto Vintage Tennis and Badminton Rackets