Kristen Bell Shares Her Epic Dinner Party in One Star-Studded Photo

By Margherita Cole on July 11, 2023

 

Now that summer is in full swing, people everywhere are flocking to the beaches and mountains for vacations. Hollywood stars are no exception. Actor Kristen Bell and her husband Dax Shepard are visiting Idaho for their July getaway and shared a carousel of pictures of their adventures. In addition to plenty of photos of outdoor recreation, there was also a group shot that made the internet look twice. Bell posted a photo of a dinner party and it was packed with Hollywood A-listers.

The outdoor event took place at the South Fork Lodge in Swan Valley, Idaho. A long dining table was set up outdoors with a view of a lake and rolling hills. Some of the celebs that people noticed right away are Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox, who were sitting across from one another at one end of the table. Beside Cox was her fiancé, Johnny McDaid of the band Snow Patrol. To figure out who was also present, we had to zoom in. Situated just beside Aniston was Arrested Development‘s Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka, both of whom were all smiles for the camera.

Looking closer at the photo, we can spot actors Shiri Appleby from the show UnREAL standing near the other end of the table. Seated behind her is actor Adam Scott from Parks and Rec, comedian John Mulaney, and actor Olivia Munn. Jimmy Kimmel is also present, although half-hidden behind his wife, Molly McNearney. On the other side, there is restauranteur David Chang and his wife, Grace, Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, as well as CNN's Jake Tapper and his wife, Jennifer. Last, but not least, Dax Shephard makes an appearance  in a bright blue sweatshirt, seated in the middle of the star-studded crowd. Bell herself is not in the picture, so the assumption is that she was the one holding the camera.

Scroll down to see all of the celebrities spotted at the table. Did we miss any?

(1) Shiri Appleby, (2) Adam Scott, (3) John Mulaney, (4) Olivia Munn, (5) Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, (6) David Chang and his wife Grace, (7) Jimmy Fallon and his wife Nancy Juvonen, (8) Jake Tapper and his wife Jennifer, (9) Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell: Instagram
h/t: [BuzzFeed]

All images via Kristen Bell's Instagram.

