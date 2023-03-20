Ke Huy Quan Is a Superfan Who Loves Taking Selfies With Other Celebrities

Ver esta publicación en Instagram Una publicación compartida por Ke Huy Quan (@kehuyquan)

Despite recently becoming an Oscar winner and having starred in Everything Everywhere All At Once, the most awarded film of all time, actor Ke Huy Quan still regards Hollywood and its luminaries with wide eyes. Throughout the awards season, Quan has made the most of the opportunity to take selfies with fellow celebrities, who seem as excited to meet him as he is to meet them thanks to his cheerful personality. The calibre of the artists he has stumbled upon makes up for a glamorous collection of photos showcasing movie and film stars from the last few years.

Quan is no Hollywood newcomer, though. He made his film debut all the way back in 1984 alongside Harrison Ford in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, directed by Steven Spielberg. A year later, he starred in The Goonies, which made $125 million worldwide and has become a cult film. After fading into obscurity and moving to behind-the-scenes positions, Quan has made a roaring return to the screen thanks to his role in Everything Everywhere All at Once—and has been given a warm welcome back by his fellow actors, as these pictures prove.

Among the figures Quan has met are Tom Hanks and Malala Yousafzai, who he encountered at the 95th Oscars luncheon. He also shared pictures with Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, Zendaya, Austin Butler, and Terry Crews. His first-ever fashion show also provided him with a lot of photo opportunities, along with the chance to meet Anne Hathaway, Lily James, Channing Tatum, and Miley Cyrus. Before that, he was at the BAFTAs, where he hung out with Richard E. Grant, Ariana DeBose, and Diego Luna.

On top of actors and singers, Quan has also immortalized his visits to morning and late night shows with selfies with their famous hosts (and sometimes with their audience too). In February, he posted a selfie with Stephen Colbert after appearing on The Late Show. The next day he posed with Today‘s Al Roker and actress/director Elizabeth Banks, who was also there as guest. A day after the Oscars ceremony he posted a selfie with Jimmy Kimmel and the audience at his show—with his Oscar in hand.

“I have a nephew who loves to collect Pokémon cards. Me? I feel so blessed to be able to collect celebrity selfies,” Quan admits on Instagram.

While the stream of selfies may have come to an end (for now, since award season is over), he has luckily booked roles in new projects, like the second season of Loki and the star-studded movie The Electric State. He'll surely share more selfies with his co-stars, flashing his signature contagious smile.

In addition to actors and singers, Quan has also immortalized his visits to late night shows by taking selfies with their famous hosts.

Here he is with Jimmy Kimmel, with his Oscar in hand.

Ke Huy Quan: Instagram

h/t: [Insider]

