Kyoto’s Historic Bamboo Forest Illuminated With Lanterns and Light Projections

Kyoto is known for its beauty, but things are getting even better this December. This historic Japanese city is motivating people to come out after dark by illuminating one of its most beloved sites—the Arashiyama Bamboo Forest. From December 10 until December 19, the entire forest comes to life with special light installations and illuminations.

Located on the outskirts of the city, the bamboo grove is lovely at any time of the year; but, thanks to the Kyoto Arashiyama Hanatouro illumination, it's even better at the moment. Not only is the wood Togetsukyo Bridge lit up in spectacular fashion, causing delightful reflections in the Katsura River, but there are also special lanterns illuminating the forest's paths.

Adding to the dazzling illumination of the beloved bamboo grove this season is the star of the show—an interactive installation by art collective Naked. Their Dandelion Project, which has been making its way across Japan, shows up in the bamboo forest in the form of a giant dandelion. Centered around the idea of creating connections, visitors are asked to make a wish by waving their smartphones at the central structure, which then digitally disperses the seeds, causing a colorful projection on the ground. The projection was designed by artist Ryotaro Muramatsu, founder of the collective.

To top things off, there is a special event to send glowing lanterns into the sky. There is a small fee to participate in the Arashiyama Sky Lantern event and booking is essential. The next lantern event will take place on December 18 and December 19 at 7 p.m.

The Kyoto Arashiyama Hanatouro illumination is open daily from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. until Sunday, December 19, and is free. If you find yourself in Kyoto, it's an opportunity that's not to be missed. And, as some of the nearby temples are also participating, it's a wonderful excuse to drink in more of Kyoto's history. Hourin-ji Temple, Hogonin Temple, Jojakko-ji Temple, Nonomiya-jinja Shrine are just some of the other sites also staying open late for the event.

Kyoto's historic Arashiyama Bamboo Forest has been lit up for a special nighttime viewing experience.

The illumination of the 400-year-old wood Togetsukyo Bridge is just one of the event's special touches.

The art collective Naked's Dandelion Project light projection is a centerpiece of the event.

Visitors can also register to send colorful, glowing lanterns up into the sky.

The special Arashiyama Bamboo Grove illumination is on view until December 19, 2021.

