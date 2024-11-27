My Modern Met’s Art + Culture Guide to Palm Springs

Located in the Coachella Valley, Palm Springs is a desert resort town known for its mid-century modern architecture, cultural offerings, and music festivals. A fashionable vacation destination for the Hollywood elite from the 1930s onward, it has continued to capture visitors' imaginations. Millions flock to the city each year to enjoy everything it has to offer, from vintage architecture and fine dining to poolside festivals and stunning scenery.

My Modern Met recently spent time in Palm Springs and had a chance to experience what makes this desert oasis so special. With the help of Visit Greater Palm Springs, we've put together our guide on where to eat, sleep, and drink, as well as what to visit. Read on to learn more about all that Palm Springs offers, and start packing your bags today.

Where to Stay in Palm Springs

Parker Palm Springs

Parker Palm Springs is a luxurious desert oasis. Spread across 13 acres, the resort boasts decor by renowned designer Jonathan Adler. Featuring a spa, two restaurants, tennis and croquet courts, this resort has plenty to enjoy and explore. Additionally, guests can take advantage of three pools, including one for families and one for adults only. The resort is also centrally located; it's just two miles from downtown Palm Springs and a four-minute drive to the airport.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club Palm Springs

The mid-century modern Ace Hotel & Swim Club has a wide range of rooms, some of which feature patios or fireplaces, that accommodate couples and families. Guests can take advantage of two outdoor pools, an organic spa, and on-site dining at the King's Highway diner. Located in the shadows of the San Jacinto Mountains, the boutique hotel offers an experience immersed in nature.

Life House Palm Springs

This modernist hotel blends the beauty of Coachella Valley with Old Hollywood glamour for an unforgettable stay. Life House Palm Springs is a quaint desert hideaway located close to the Moorten Botanical Garden. Each room has minimalist decor inspired by the natural environment, making for a calm, relaxing stay. At this dog-friendly hotel, you can enjoy a dip in the outdoor pool or sip a cocktail and grab a bite to eat at the lush garden patio.

Things to Do While in Palm Springs

Taking of the Waters at The Spa at Séc-he

The 22 mineral baths at The Spa at Séc-he are sacred to the Agua Caliente Band of the Cahuilla tribe. In fact, in Cahuilla language, Séc-he translates to “the sound of boiling water.” These healing springs, which the tribe has stewarded for 130 years, are open to the public and can be enjoyed in an experience called “Taking of the Waters.” The Spa offers day passes, which include the Taking of the Waters as well as all other spa amenities.

Palm Springs Mod Squad Architecture Tour

If you love architecture and want to explore all that Palm Springs offers, you can partake in an architecture tour with Palm Springs Mod Squad. Led by designer and mid-century modern expert Kurt Cyr, the group offers a variety of tours that show off the modern architecture that makes Palm Springs special. Select from interior or exterior tours, or create your own custom itinerary.

Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

The Palm Springs Aerial Tramway offers an unforgettable way to view the pristine wilderness of the Mt. San Jacinto State Park. Nature lovers will not want to miss the opportunity to travel over two and a half miles along the breathtaking cliffs of Chino Canyon in the rotating tram car. The tramway also provides a starting point for other adventures, with two restaurants, observation decks, a natural history museum, two documentary theaters, a gift shop, and over 50 miles of hiking trails available once it reaches Mountain Station.

Where to Enjoy Culture and History in Palm Springs

Palm Springs Art Museum

Founded in 1938, the Palm Springs Art Museum has a Modern & Contemporary collection of approximately 3,000 sculptures, paintings, and prints, and 2,000 fine art photographs. Particularly rich in Native American Art, the collection includes basketry, textiles, pottery, Kachinas, jewelry, and utilitarian objects. Visitors can enjoy 28 galleries and two sculpture gardens, as well as a rich calendar of events. The museum also has several architectural assets, including the Albert Frey House II and the Architecture and Design Center, Edwards Harris Pavilion. The Architecture and Design Center, which opened in 2014, is located inside a classic mid-century international-style building designed by E. Stewart Williams in 1961.

Palm Springs Air Museum

History buffs will want to make a stop at the Palm Springs Air Museum, which is home to one of the world’s largest collections of static & flyable aircrafts from WWII through the War on Terror. Spread through five enormous hangars, visitors can get up close and personal with these planes and even head into the skies on Warbird Rides. With over 75 planes and helicopters on display, the museum is a fascinating way to get new perspective on American military history.

Signature Events

Modernism Week

For the past 20 years, Modernism Week has celebrated the heritage of Palm Springs' mid-century modern architecture. Through their signature bus tours, exclusive home tours, films, presentations, experiences, and events, Modernism Week helps promote vintage culture and supports local preservation efforts. In 2025, the 11-day event takes place from February 13 to 23, and with events already selling out, we suggest booking your tickets now.

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has become synonymous with the area. Since it began in 1999, it has been held at the Empire Polo Club in Indio and is a draw for celebrities and music lovers for its incredible lineup that ranges from electronic and rock to indie and hip-hop. Currently held over consecutive three-day weeks in April, festival-goers take in enormous art installations as they select from live acts across different stages. In 2025, the festival will take place from April 11 to 13 and from April 18 to 20. Camping is allowed on the grounds, and the musical line-up remains unvaried over the two weekends. Though the 2025 line-up has yet to be revealed, the festival is open for pre-registration. As tickets sell out quickly, organizers advise pre-registering to get the best chance of getting passes.

Desert Air

This two-day electronic and dance music festival takes place at the Palm Springs Air Museum each November. Drawing in an international lineup, Desert Air blends some well-known names from the Los Angeles electronic scene with eclectic underground selections in order to provide an unexpected listening experience. By day, festival-goers can partake in experiences like a poolside party at the Palm Springs Surf Club or indulge in a group yoga session under the backdrop of the San Jacinto Mountains.

Splash House

Over two consecutive weekends in August, Splash House provides music lovers a way to cool off while enjoying DJ sets and live electronic music artists. The poolside music festival has been a draw for 11 years across multiple Palm Springs resorts. The 2024 edition was held poolside at The Renaissance, Margaritaville, and Saguaro Hotels, with sets by artists like AC Slater, Alesso, HUGEL, and Chris Lorenzo.

Desert X

Desert X is a contemporary art exhibition that activates the desert through site-specific installations. Each year, a rotating roster of international artists is invited to create work inspired by the Coachella Valley, with the public being invited to view the pieces from March to May. Desert X rotates between its home in the Coachella Valley and AlUla, a globally significant ancient desert region in Saudi Arabia. In 2025, Desert X returns to Coachella from March 8 to May 11 with a line-up co-curated by the festival's Artistic Director, Neville Wakefield, and Kaitlin Garcia-Maestas, curator and director of exhibitions at Socrates Sculpture Park in Queens, NY.

Where to Eat and Drink in Palm Springs

Lulu California Bistro

With a relaxed retro vibe and plenty of seating, Lulu California Bistro is the perfect spot for larger groups. Serving classic American fare all day, they offer indoor dining and outdoor terrace seating. Lulu has something for everyone and offers separate gluten-free and vegan/vegetarian menus, as well as an extensive kids menu. Whether you want to take advantage of the daily Happy Hour or go for brunch during the weekend, there are plenty of reasons to pop into this bistro.

Clandestino

If you are looking for a place to eat lunch or dinner while enjoying a great view of the San Jacinto Mountains, try Clandestino. Offering a menu of elevated Latin cuisine, from short rib empanadas to gourmet tacos with seared ahi tuna, the restaurant offers indoor and outdoor dining experiences. The interior, with dark ceilings and walls, and a floor accented by lush, colorful seating areas, all works together to create a mood.

Rooster and the Pig

This popular eatery, located close to the Palm Springs Art Museum Architecture and Design Center, is known for its delicious Vietnamese cuisine. Serving everything from Vietnamese crispy rolls with pork to spicy chili okra and red curry duck, Rooster and the Pig also has a delicious cocktail menu. Time your meal wisely, however, as they are only open for dinner and don't accept reservations.

All images courtesy of Visit Greater Palm Springs, except where noted.

